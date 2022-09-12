JW CONVENTION

Tom and Nina Dillahunt participate in the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ virtual 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention in their living room in Lancaster.

 courtesy of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Lancaster residents united with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” during the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ six-part annual convention in July and August.

“The program has gone straight to my heart,” said Nina Dillahunt of Lancaster. “The things that we’re seeing in the world today do not generate peace among people, but this convention shows us how we can create peace in our lives right now. God cares so much about us, and the peace he is extending to us is profound.”

