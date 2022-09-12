Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Lancaster residents united with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” during the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ six-part annual convention in July and August.
“The program has gone straight to my heart,” said Nina Dillahunt of Lancaster. “The things that we’re seeing in the world today do not generate peace among people, but this convention shows us how we can create peace in our lives right now. God cares so much about us, and the peace he is extending to us is profound.”
Nina’s husband, Tom, especially appreciated the practical advice for families.
“The program really gives us a map to pursuing peace in the family, showing love and respect and working as a team,” he said. “We’re still working on it, but when you apply the principles in Scriptures, it really works!”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. All are invited to attend the program, still available online, at no charge.
“This convention is an object lesson in how peace is being achieved by a global community right now as it unites millions of people, even in areas of conflict like Ukraine and Russia,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
“The power of the principles being discussed transcends national borders, ethnic differences and language barriers. Both individuals and families will benefit from attending the program.”
Prior to 2020, local Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention at the Florence Center in Florence. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually.
On April 1, congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.
The three-day convention is still available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content. Topics include:
• How love leads to inner peace and peace with others.
• Why the Bible can be called “the road map to family peace.”
• How to attain peace even when suffering illness, economic problems, natural disasters or other difficulties.
• What people from around the world are doing to enjoy peace.
• Why friendship with God can lead to true peace.
The convention concludes with the exciting presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”
All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid.us@jw.org.