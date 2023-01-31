Get your leg warmers and parachute pants ready, it’s time for the Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ Totally Awesome 80s Gala.
The 1980s were totally rad, so rewind 40 years for one night at the Arts Council’s annual gala on March 4.
The LCCA is inviting you to join it for its largest fundraiser of the year to share inspiring stories while celebrating art and community.
It is excited to announce this year’s honorary chairs — Mark and Laura Baker, owners of Rapid Signs in Lancaster, and District 2 Lancaster City Councilwoman Tomonica Marsh.
The night will be filled with non-stop entertainment, including ’80s trivia, a live auction, hors d’oeuvres catered by Southern Dish 101, a signature cocktail and open bar, and a DJ providing the best of the best ’80s tunes.
Starting Feb. 18, silent auction items will be available to see on the LCCA’s website; over 40 items are expected to become available.
This year, the LCCA is utilizing mobile bidding, so you can bid on these fabulous items directly on your phone.
Single tickets are $60 for LCCA members and $70 for non-members.
Couple tickets can be purchased for $110 for LCCA members and $130 for non-members.
If you and your friends know you’re ready to take it back to 1985, you can purchase a table for eight for $650, which includes eight tickets, a bottle of wine and reserved seating. Please note that after Feb. 3, all ticket prices will increase to $90.
Tickets are available at www.artslancaster.com.
The Totally Awesome 80’s Gala will be held Saturday, March 4, at the James Bradley Arts & Sciences Building at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for check-in and cocktails, and the main hall opens at 7 p.m.
Don’t forget your shoulder pads!