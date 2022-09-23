Bach Akademie Charlotte is bringing a dynamic performance to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The very talented ensemble will perform works by Bach and other Baroque masters.
Bach Akademie performances are historically accurate down to the instruments, gestures and mannerisms. Spectators will feel as though they have walked back in time to the 18th century.
Their production, “First in Flight” will be performed in Asheville and Charlotte on Friday and Saturday evenings before landing in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.
Bach Akademie brings a collection of musical events and activities focused on the study of Bach and his influence through the years.
Its mission is to make it possible for everyone to have the opportunity to experience the lessons and beauty of Bach’s music.
Bach Akademie’s artistic director Scott Jarrett is looking forward to its return to the Cultural Arts Center. The performance will be “in the round,” with the performers in the middle of the music hall, surrounded by the audience.
Jarrett said this seating arrangement gives 50% of the audience a front-row seat.
“We want them to feel right at home, like it’s their living room,” he said.
“There is nothing like live music to begin with, but it’s really special when you can drive home the fire and the brio.”
Jarrett reflected on the past couple of years and music’s ability to heal, transform and inspire. He said while music can reveal the problems of society, it can also lift us out of it. And it’s that redeeming quality that will be on display in the round Oct. 2.
“I think that is what (CAC supporters) John (Craig) and Johannes (Tromp) are cultivating in Lancaster with that beautiful cultural arts center,” Jarrett said. “It gives people a chance to be lifted out of the everyday and to see who you could be and not just who you are.”
Bach Akademie is led by violinist Aisslinn Nosky, who looks like a rock star with bright red hair and finely tailored jackets and leather pants. She has won both critical and popular praise. The talented soloist, director and conductor is an early music specialist who breathes life into the classic pieces she plays. Nosky has been the concertmaster of the Handel and Hayden Society of Boston since 2011. Founded in 1815, the H+H Society is considered the oldest orchestra in the nation.
The other Bach Akademie performers include Josh Cohen, trumpet; Fionna Hughes, violin; Arwen Myers, soprano; and Jarrett, host.
The program will feature these masterpieces by Bach: Jauchzet Gott in Allen Landen, BWV 51 and Concerto for two violins in D minor, BWV 1043. The ensemble will also perform Handel’s Concerto Gross, Opus 6, No. 9, HWV 327 and Corelli’s Concerto Grosso, Opus 6, No. 8 “Christmas Concerto.”
Concert organizer John Craig said this will be a very special performance and he is hoping for a strong turnout.
“Bach Akademie Charlotte is one of the premier classical groups in Charlotte,” he said. “Every year in June, they perform at the almost week-long Bach Festival, which is one of the most outstanding events in classical music in Charlotte. We are very fortunate that the group is coming to Lancaster again.”
Craig said Jarrett “knows as much about Bach’s music as anyone anywhere and is gifted at explaining to his audience what is going on in the music — the religious background, the role of different instruments, how it all comes together.”
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
Craig encourages those interested to buy their tickets early — $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Prices in other cities for this concert cost two to three times the price of a ticket at Lancaster’s CAC. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons are encouraged to call 803-287-6826 if they have difficulties on the website.