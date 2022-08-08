LANNWS-08-10-22 FLOOD RELIEF

Haile Gold Mine employees, from left, Cody Gibson, Richard Brewer and Ronnie Steen load a truck with bottled water and other critical supplies for those ravaged by recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. The supplies were delivered this weekend.

 Courtesy of Haile Gold Mine

Haile Gold Mine employees loaded up supplies last weekend and headed to eastern Kentucky to provide relief for residents impacted by recent floods that devastated the area.

Haile bought $10,000 in goods and supplies from local vendors, which included eight pallets of bottled water, paper towels, first aid kits, wipes, hand sanitizer, trash bags and other critical needs.

