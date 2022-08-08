Haile Gold Mine employees loaded up supplies last weekend and headed to eastern Kentucky to provide relief for residents impacted by recent floods that devastated the area.
Haile bought $10,000 in goods and supplies from local vendors, which included eight pallets of bottled water, paper towels, first aid kits, wipes, hand sanitizer, trash bags and other critical needs.
Employees volunteered their time and trailers to move the supplies to the area over the weekend. The company also encouraged its employees to make personal donations to relief efforts.
“Our hearts are broken over reports of the extensive damage and tremendous loss of life due to the floods in eastern Kentucky,” said David Londono, Haile Gold Mine executive general manager.
“Haile immediately began organizing help for our employees from the area and all who have been impacted.”
Haile is also making a $10,000 donation to Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
“The families need all the support they can get, and we hope this helps bear a portion of the tough burden they all face,” Londono said.
About Haile Gold Mine
OceanaGold’s Haile Gold Mine is the only operating gold mine east of the Mississippi River. Besides creating a safe workplace that allows employees to grow and succeed, the company hires locally, with 85% of its workforce living in the local community.
Haile’s parent company, OceanaGold, is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and is one of the premiere gold producers in the world.