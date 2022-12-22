The Kershaw Town Council voted unanimously to raise annual membership fees at the Kershaw Country Club at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Mayor Mark Dorman emphasized the increase, which goes into effect immediately, is a user fee and not a tax increase.
“One thing I want to point out is this increase is not for the average John Doe taxpayer for this town,” Dorman said. “This is for people who use the facility. That is who is going pay for it — the golfers. If you don’t play golf, it’s not going to cost you anything, but if you do, it is.”
Town Administrator Ryan McLemore said rates will increase by $25 across the board to help offset rising fuel and maintenance costs.
Last year at this time, fuel costs for just the golf carts was $5,588. This year has seen an increase of $3,072 for a total of $8,660. For the six-month period from July 1 until now, fuel costs are $513 more each month.
Once the increase goes into effect Jan. 1, annual memberships for Kershaw residents will be $275 for individual and $375 for family. Out-of-town members’ fees will be $375 for individual and $450 for family. Driving range annual fees will also rise by $25 or $130 annually.
Currently, there are 71 members — 18 Kershaw residents and 53 from out of town. Fifteen driving-range memberships bring the total membership to 89. The membership fee increase will bring in an additional $2,225 each year.
For now, playing fees will remain the same. A round of golf is $18 for members any day of the week. Nonmembers pay $28 Monday through Friday and $33 on weekends and holidays.
The town owns the Kershaw Country Club and Golf Course, which was built by the federal government’s Depression-era Works Progress Administration in 1933 as a nine-hole course.
Kershaw got the golf course as a donation from the J.T. Stevens Foundation in 1973. The town has been operating it ever since.