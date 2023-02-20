LANNWS-02-22-23 CAC MARCH LECTURE

Guest lecturers, from left, Dr. Ernest Jenkins, Robert Folks and Gavin Witherspoon Jr. stand next to a row of Witherspoon graves in the Old Presbyterian Church Cemetery. They will give a presentation on the people buried there at noon March 1 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, visible behind them.

 Mandy Catoe

Three local historians are the featured speakers for the March Conversation at the Cultural Arts Center. The free lunchtime lecture will begin at noon Wednesday, March 1. The topic is “Gone But Not Forgotten: Who’s Who in the Historic Old Presbyterian Church Cemetery.”

Dr. Ernest Jenkins, Robert Folks and Gavin Witherspoon Jr. will talk about the lives of many of those buried in the graveyard surrounding the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center. This past weekend, they walked through the sacred space and pointed out a few notables among the nearly 300 who found their final resting place there over the last 187 years.

