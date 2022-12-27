LANCASTER — Mrs. Grace Marcene Davis Hudson, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

She was born March 22, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Hobson B. Davis and Sudie Flowers Davis. She was the wife of the late Monteith “Wimp” B. Hudson Sr. Mrs. Hudson loved and cherished her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano and played for her church. Mrs. Hudson was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

