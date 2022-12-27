LANCASTER — Mrs. Grace Marcene Davis Hudson, 86, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
She was born March 22, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Hobson B. Davis and Sudie Flowers Davis. She was the wife of the late Monteith “Wimp” B. Hudson Sr. Mrs. Hudson loved and cherished her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano and played for her church. Mrs. Hudson was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hudson is survived by her son, Monteith “Barry” Hudson Jr.; her daughter, Janice Baker; three grandchildren, Monteith (Monty) B. Hudson III, Candance Hudson and Melissa Baker; a great-grandchild, Haley Pate; her twin sister, Marlene D. Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hudson was preceded in death by her husband, Monteith “Wimp” Hudson Sr.; a granddaughter, Brandy Baker; her parents; a brother, Charles Harris Davis; two half-brothers, Hobson Davis and Bill Davis; and two half-sisters, Mary Ackerman and Lois Robinson.
The celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Providence Care, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730-4273.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Grace Hudson.