LANCASTER — The Rev. Grady Eugene “Gene” Ghent, 70, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.

He was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Lancaster, the son of the late Rev. Grady Cole Ghent and Peggy Furr Ghent. He was the husband of Carol Wallace Ghent. Gene was known for his singing, playing Santa Claus and being a family man. He sang many nights at La Chalupa, up and down the East Coast, and has even been on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Gene enjoyed dressing as Santa Claus every year; it brought him so much joy and happiness. Gene was a family man through and through, he loved his family wholeheartedly and loved fiercely. Gene was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, comic book and Coca-Cola collector.

