LANCASTER — The Rev. Grady Eugene “Gene” Ghent, 70, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Lancaster, the son of the late Rev. Grady Cole Ghent and Peggy Furr Ghent. He was the husband of Carol Wallace Ghent. Gene was known for his singing, playing Santa Claus and being a family man. He sang many nights at La Chalupa, up and down the East Coast, and has even been on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Gene enjoyed dressing as Santa Claus every year; it brought him so much joy and happiness. Gene was a family man through and through, he loved his family wholeheartedly and loved fiercely. Gene was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, comic book and Coca-Cola collector.
Gene was a minister of music for 44 years. He served at Park Baptist Church in Rock Hill, Morningside Baptist Church in Union, Kershaw Second Baptist in Kershaw, Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lancaster, Second Baptist Church in Great Falls and lastly serving for 22 years at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church in Liberty Hill. He was an educator at Barr Street Middle School, South Middle School, the alternative school, and with the literacy program. Gene was an actor and director with the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Ghent; his daughter, Mica Jones (Rob); his son, Daniel Ghent (significant other, Tracie Gardner); three grandchildren, Sebastian Jones, Piper Jones and Brandon Ghent; his “adopted” daughter, Annette Deese (Doug); his sister, Cheryl Ghent McAbee; and many special family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Grady and Peggy Ghent; and his brother, William D. “Butch” Ghent.
The celebration of life funeral service for Gene was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, officiated by Dr. Gene Rollins, Rob Jones and Larry Estridge. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, General Fund, 18 Meeting Lane, Liberty Hill, SC 29074.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of the Rev. Gene Ghent.