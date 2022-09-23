Editor’s note: This is Part 7 in a series of Lancaster County EMS workers sharing their own stories.
I have been in EMS for the past 40 years. I started out in 1979 as a volunteer firefighter at Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Fort Mill.
Editor’s note: This is Part 7 in a series of Lancaster County EMS workers sharing their own stories.
I have been in EMS for the past 40 years. I started out in 1979 as a volunteer firefighter at Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Fort Mill.
One of my best friends, Scott Walters, volunteered with Fort Mill Rescue Squad. Back in those days, the fire department, rescue squad and the county trash truck all shared the same radio frequency, so you had to listen to all three.
Scott was always responding to calls with the rescue squad, and many times I was with him and was just amazed at how they helped people. It was then I knew that’s what I wanted to do.
I joined Fort Mill Rescue in 1982. In 1984, my wife, Monica Graham, and I went to EMT (emergency medical technician) school, paid for by the rescue squad. I remained an EMT for three years, then in 1987, I went back to school to become a EMT-intermediate.
While volunteering, my full-time job was as a machinist.
In 1990, Fort Mill Rescue paid for me to go to paramedic school.
I served 23 years in the Army National Guard and while training on our tanks, they would call on me if medical attention was needed, even before calling the medics. Even though we were tankers, I always carried my medical bag with me.
After becoming a paramedic and seeing how we can really make a difference in people’s lives, I knew that I wanted the rest of my career to be helping people in my community and saving lives. I stopped being a machinist and became a full-time paramedic at Piedmont Medical Center.
I started working part time in Lancaster and it didn’t take any time to see this was home. I’m still a firefighter and volunteer with Antioch Volunteer Fire Department.