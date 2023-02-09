LANSPTS-02-11-23 LANCASTER SIGNING

Lancaster High School multi-sport athletes Xavier Graham, left, and Colby Small recently signed to play college football during the school's signing day Feb. 1.

 Eric Rowell

Two Lancaster High School seniors are on their way to the next level. Xavier Graham and Colby Small both signed Feb. 1 to play football with their chosen colleges.

Prior to the 2022 high school football season, Lancaster head football coach Marcus Surratt hailed Bruins senior linebacker Graham as a future “Saturday player.”

