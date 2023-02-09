Two Lancaster High School seniors are on their way to the next level. Xavier Graham and Colby Small both signed Feb. 1 to play football with their chosen colleges.
Prior to the 2022 high school football season, Lancaster head football coach Marcus Surratt hailed Bruins senior linebacker Graham as a future “Saturday player.”
Surratt was on the money as Graham signed with Norfolk State University.
“Xavier is a hard worker, setting a prime example in the classroom, weight room and on the field,” Surratt said. “He has remained true to the course with a continued focus on his academics and athletics. He’s a two-sport athlete, who has contributed key minutes to a very good basketball team.”
Graham was an asset to the Bruins football team, a three-year starter and a two-time all-region selection. He compiled over 140 tackles and eight interceptions over the last two seasons. Graham also returned a fumble for a touchdown last season.
“Xavier is a leader and has shown he has what it takes to play on Saturdays,” Surratt said. “He is a true example of the product the coaches at Lancaster are striving daily to develop. Today is a proud day for the Bruins.”
Graham, who has a 3.0 GPA, is also a starter and two-year member on the Bruins basketball team.
Graham noted several reasons for picking Norfolk State, a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member, which competes in NCAA Div. 1 FCS.
“I like the environment at Norfolk State – a nice campus with good people to play under and play with,” he said.
He will be reunited with former Lancaster teammate Toby Willis, a deep snapper who signed with the Spartans a year ago.
“It will be fun, but different and good to have somebody I know there,” Graham said.
Graham added he’s grateful for Surratt and the Lancaster coaches.
“They had faith in me and prepared me to reach this point,” he said. “They pushed me to reach my potential.”
Small joins Newberry Wolves
Defensive back Small saw plenty of promise with the Newberry College football program. So much that he made it his destination to extend his education and football career.
Small made it official Feb. 1, signing with the Newberry Wolves in the Lancaster High School auditorium, with family, coaches, friends and teammates watching.
“They have a winning program and I wanted to be part of that,” Small said of Newberry, a back-to-back South Atlantic Conference champion that finished 18th nationally with a 9-2 record last season.
Small also noted a facilities upgrade there.
“Newberry is getting a new weight room and locker room,” he said. “It’s a program on the rise.”
Small said he also appreciates the coaches’ approach.
“They treat you like you are one of their own. They care for their players,” he said. “I like the family atmosphere and new facilities.”
The Wolves are adding an up-and-coming player, a three-year starter on the Bruins football team. He capped his senior season with 61 tackles, 22 assists, eight pass break-ups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“I’m proud of Colby,” Surratt said. “He’s stayed focused on the task (academically and athletically). He’s a two-sport athlete contributing quality minutes to a very good basketball team. He is a true example of the product the Lancaster coaches are striving daily to nurture.”
Small, who has a 4.8 GPA, is also a two-year starter on the Bruins basketball team.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at Newberry College,” Small said.