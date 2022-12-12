Three grandmothers share their recipes for mouth-watering pound cake, slap-your-mama tasty cornbread dressing and warm, gooey pecan pies — all popular dishes on tables everywhere this time of year.
For those who don’t cook, a lot happens before you get to fill up your plate on the holidays. And right now, people all over are preparing to cook, bake and serve for their families.
To a lot of people, some recipes have more meaning to them than just what they taste like.
Three local grandmothers each share a recipe — and what it means to them.
Kentucky Pound Cake
Buford resident Jearlean Wright shared her Kentucky Pound Cake recipe.
“What really makes it special to me — when I get ready to eat it — it’s good,” Wright said. “I’ve been making this recipe for my children.”
Where did she get the recipe?
“Oh, my goodness, I’ve been cooking since I was 16 — that’s gonna be 70-something (years) — that’s a long time,” Wright said. “I don’t even remember — had to be from a friend.”
Wright is quick to explain why her Kentucky pound cake is different from a normal poundcake.
“It’s not a normal poundcake at all,” Wright said. “A normal poundcake just be plain — it’s different because it has the fresh pineapple and it has the pecans in it and you put the cinnamon in it — and that makes a difference.”
She loves cooking and baking for her family, especially for her children and grandkids.
Wright also makes sure she likes what she’s making, because the only thing more rewarding than giving someone a dish is getting a bite of it yourself.
Grandma’s Cornbread Dressing
Buford resident Belinda Lloyd shared her dressing recipe, based on a method of cooking handed down for generations.
“That’s what my grandma did and what my mama did, they never used a recipe,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd learned how to make dressing by watching her family make it. Until she wrote it down for this article, there wasn’t a written-down recipe.
How did she make it for so long without a recipe?
Lloyd says it was very hands-on. Every step of the way, she checks the taste and consistency. It involves a lot of knowing what her dressing is supposed to look and taste like, she said.
And time and time again, she makes it perfectly without directions.
“Yeah, I’d say Belinda’s is the best dressing,” said Ronnie Lloyd, her husband of 48 years.
So this dressing recipe just got written down for this story. Until now, every bite of this dish came from Lloyd’s memories of her mama and grandma — an unbeatable secret ingredient.
Pecan Pie
Pageland resident Rhonda Parker shared her mother-in-law’s pecan pie recipe.
“She’s gone on to heaven now, but I can taste it as I type,” Parker said. “We always enjoyed her pie every Thanksgiving and Christmas. The memories flood back whenever I eat a pecan pie — no matter who makes it. I know I will smile when I taste a pecan pie in a few short days! ”
The impact someone must have on you to be permanently linked to pecan pie must be astonishing. And to taste the recipe as you type it out — what a beautiful way to voice how connected they were.
Recipes unite us
Cooking and baking has brought people together for centuries, sharing recipes, sharing food, sharing a moment together.
What makes each of these recipes special is unique for each of these women. But all these recipes have two things in common — remembering and sharing.
Make the holidays worth remembering by sharing your food or sharing a recipe, like these three generous women did.