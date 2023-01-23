Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson was arrested Friday, Jan. 20, on charges of misconduct in office by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
The charges aginst Vinson, 45, of Lancaster, include malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance of his duties.
According to the warrant, the misconduct occurred when Vinson allegedly negotiated and disposed of a case in Great Falls Municipal Court without proper authority from the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The case involved a Dec. 19, 2021, hit-and-run incident. The warrant says he failed to notify those involved of the disposition of their case.
The warrant also says Vinson made “false statements in a SLED interview” and falsely altered his supplemental report in the case to show he did make notification efforts.
After his arrest, Vinson was suspended from his position by the town without pay.
Randy St. Clair, who joined the Great Falls Police Department in November, had been named interim chief while Vinson’s case is being investigated.
“Just because a warrant has been issued does not confirm him as guilty,” said Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley. “We are going to let this investigation and the case take its course to determine if he is innocent or guilty.”
Vinson was named interim chief in late 2020 and eventually took the job on a full-time basis.
He frequently petitioned Great Falls Town Council to update his department’s aging car fleet and offer higher compensation to officers. Pay for Great Falls officers was eventually increased and Vinson announced Jan. 16 that his department was at full staff for the first time in at least a year. He was commended late last year after helping an elderly resident and his pets escape a burning home.
Before moving into law enforcement, Vinson spent 17 years as a firefighter in Lancaster County, where he was also an EMT.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting Vinson’s case, according to SLED.
Vinson was released from the Chester County Detention Center the same day he was arrested on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.
Travis Jenkins with the Chester News & Reporter contributed to this story.