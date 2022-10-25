The weather for the first weekend of mural painting at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway underpass was perfect — cool, dry and sunny.
Catawba artist Alex Osborn and his crew were busy at work under the Gillsbrook bridge early Oct. 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The weather for the first weekend of mural painting at the Lindsay Pettus Greenway underpass was perfect — cool, dry and sunny.
Catawba artist Alex Osborn and his crew were busy at work under the Gillsbrook bridge early Oct. 15.
Osborn painted the concrete walls with primer in preparation for his colorful murals, which depict native Catawba symbols, including the black snake and hummingbird. By the next morning, he began applying brilliant hues.
“It is always neat to transition from a digital piece to a physical piece,” he said.
Osborn ran his hand across the tunnel wall and pointed out a few details.
“From a technical perspective, our base colors are done,” he said. “The tail of the snake is visible and will have a lot more texture and color.”
Project manager Sydney Hinson Bucca and studio assistant Abbey Hunter helped apply primer.
A few greenway visitors stopped by and watched the artist at work. An out-of-town couple said they would be returning to see the completed murals.
City Administrator Flip Hutfles stopped by on his On Oct. 16, Brittany Taylor-Driggers joined them. She is an associate professor of art and art history and director of campus collections and galleries at USC Lancaster.
“I saw the draft when he was coming up with the idea and it’s been great seeing it coming to life,” Taylor-Driggers said.
She also said she is delighted to see more public art growing and thriving in Lancaster.
Osborn said such art attracts tourists because people come to see specific things about a town, to discover its character.
“Public art is a really great way to highlight that there are different cultures in different places,” he said. “And I think that is important.”
Osborn, a Rock Hill native and resident, said he is pleased to see the active arts culture in Lancaster.
“We have to continue to support the arts and that fuels everything,” he said. “It fuels culture, politics, community.”
Pieces like his mural are vital to maintaining the livelihood of artists, he said.
Osborn said he is grateful for the opportunity to share his art and his culture with the Lindsay Pettus Greenway visitors.
Osborn will talk about his art at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster.