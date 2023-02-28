Gabe Gregory, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Indian Land, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP, the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
“I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm,” Gregory said. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”
Edward Jones employs 50,000 associates throughout the United States and through its affiliate in Canada. This is the firm’s 18th limited partnership offering in its 100-year history.
The Jones Financial Companies were created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas, while allowing it to remain a partnership. The Jones Financial Companies own Edward D. Jones & Companies, LLLP, which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, as well as other affiliates including the Edward Jones Trust Co., Olive Street Investment Advisors, LLC, Edward Jones SBL, LLC, and an international financial services subsidiary in Canada, Edward Jones (an Ontario limited partnership).
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022.
Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and its branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them.
Edward Jones is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC).