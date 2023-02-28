Gabe Gregory, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Indian Land, has accepted an invitation to become a limited partner in The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP, the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.

“I am honored to be invited to become a limited partner in the firm,” Gregory said. “I value working at a firm with such a strong sense of purpose — to make a positive difference for our clients, colleagues and community.”

Trending Videos