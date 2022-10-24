Of the hundreds of elected officials I know, Mayor Alston DeVenny is the most anti-racist. As such, I find it curious that most all letters here have advocated his defeat, mainly because his opponent is Black, and he is white.
His challenger, Yokima Cureton Perez, is an outgoing, enthusiastic person. She comes from a respected, multi-generational Lancaster family and her concern for our city after returning from decades away seems genuine. She has informed us of our problems — crime and empty buildings downtown — and proposed some vague solutions.
In this space, her supporter, the Rev. AnThony Pelham, recently castigated the mayor again over the now-resolved matter of former Lancaster Police Officer Peter Beck. The officer’s actions were egregious, and he was fired, though that took longer than it should have.
Nevertheless, anyone who lives in east Lancaster or has a business there, as I do, knows that the clear and present danger to residents is not Beck, but all-too-frequent shootings over illegal drugs. Is this of concern to Perez? If so, what’s her plan to address it? What would she do differently?
A new police chief has been hired by the DeVenny administration. In his short time here, Don Roper seems quite competent and is rebuilding the department in a challenging hiring environment. Are personnel changes being planned for this department and others if the mayor’s office changes hands?
I operate a downtown Lancaster business as does Devenny. I also redeveloped the old Masonic Lodge that now houses Chastain Studios and apartments above. I support and frequent downtown businesses, as does the mayor.
From my experience, downtown Lancaster faces two acute problems. The first is absentee or disinterested owners of empty buildings, who won’t sell or want unrealistic prices. The second is that Lancaster is poor.
Perez has noted that Lancaster hollowed out when Springs left. Yes, that’s been apparent to us living, working and paying taxes here since the 1990s. What’s the solution? She has proposed nothing specific, but I can tell you that it’s attracting new middle-class homeowners to Lancaster and its proximity.
That is now occurring as Devenny leads efforts to annex planned housing developments into the city. This happened with Rosegate on S.C. 9 West and will occur with communities slated for University Drive and U.S. 521 North. High housing costs in Charlotte are already fueling a small boom in new homes on scattered lots in the city, such as those on West Barr Street. Under the mayor’s leadership, this will soon grow multifold. These residents will then provide the necessary affluence to support downtown businesses.
I don’t dislike Perez. I applaud her for her pursuit of public service. If she wins, she will be my mayor. However, her campaign lacks substance. Her campaign seems focused mostly on where she comes from and where she now lives. If one desires to lead, especially in the city’s top job, then engage in the arena of ideas. Don’t avoid repeated inquiries from a reporter regarding one’s agenda for office, as she did for a recent article in this paper.
Since taking office in 2018, DeVenny has faced many challenges. The city lost its two top taxpayers — Duracell and Springs Memorial Hospital (MUSC is a nonprofit, which doesn’t pay property taxes) — and operated through the worst pandemic in a century.
However, exhibiting the patience of Job while leading a sometimes-fractured City Council, DeVenny has helped see us through this difficult time and brighter days are ahead for Lancaster. I encourage you join me and vote to reelect him Nov. 8.
Greg Gregory is a Lancaster businessman, former S.C. senator and native of the city of Lancaster.