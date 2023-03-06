Does the sight of litter on our roadsides aggravate you? Do you desire to give back to your community but haven’t found a role? On Saturday morning, March 11, there’s an opportunity for you to address both these things in only a couple hours’ time.
Come out and join scores of other volunteers in a roadside cleanup effort organized by Lancaster County’s chapter of Keep America Beautiful. Last year, we “fought dirty” by picking up over 1,000 bags of litter from Indian Land to Kershaw. Most SCDOT employees also help pick up litter at least one day a year. Lancaster County has two people employed in the effort and they’ve picked up 578 bags of litter since July. The county also employs a coordinator to address litter complaints/investigations and organize volunteers.
Among those who have assisted are various clubs, a volunteer fire department, high school students and various folks who seriously disdain litter, such Joan Schuermeyer, 81, of Indian Land. She views U.S. 521 as her own front yard and often walks up to 10 miles picking up litter there.
I know naysayers say if I pick up litter, it will just be back later. Well, litter begets litter. In other words, if there’s excessive trash on the roadsides, it will only attract more from our trashiest residents. If roadsides are clean, however, they tend to stay litter-free longer.
As someone who has picked up a lot of litter over the years, I admit that it can be frustrating. Perhaps the way we feel about those who litter is akin to the way God feels about our sins. Another thought is that nothing cleaned stays that way, including our homes, businesses, cars and clothes. Cleanliness requires diligence.
Some ask, why don’t we have inmates pick up litter? That’s a good question for which there are two answers. First, the work camp in York County from which we used to get inmates to pick up litter has been closed. Second, most inmates in the county jail have not been convicted yet, so they cannot be used on work crews.
As with any task, there can be many reasons to choose not to do it, but only one reason to do it – because you care. Do you care enough to come out and help us for an hour or two?
If so, here are the places to meet at 8:30 a.m. March 11: District 1, Indian Land High School 6100 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land; District 2, Lindsay Pettus Greenway, 459 Colonial Ave., Lancaster; District 3, Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, and 347 W. Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster; District 4, Builders Supply Co., 501 S. French St.; District 5, 1610 Havenwood Drive, Lancaster; District 6, Andrew Jackson High School, 6925 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw; and District 7, Indian Land Masonic Lodge, 9189 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land.
If that day doesn’t suit, but you’d still like to help, then contact Lancaster’s KLCB coordinator, Mandy Catoe, at 803-577-0546 or email her at acatoe@lancastersc.net. She can provide the bags, grabbers and other equipment you need.
Lancaster County will look better by the afternoon of March 11 than it did that morning, but to what degree depends on you. Please come out, enjoy some fun and camaraderie and help restore the beauty of our roadsides.
Greg Gregory is chairman of the Keep Lancaster County Beautiful Board.