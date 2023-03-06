Does the sight of litter on our roadsides aggravate you? Do you desire to give back to your community but haven’t found a role? On Saturday morning, March 11, there’s an opportunity for you to address both these things in only a couple hours’ time.

Come out and join scores of other volunteers in a roadside cleanup effort organized by Lancaster County’s chapter of Keep America Beautiful. Last year, we “fought dirty” by picking up over 1,000 bags of litter from Indian Land to Kershaw. Most SCDOT employees also help pick up litter at least one day a year. Lancaster County has two people employed in the effort and they’ve picked up 578 bags of litter since July. The county also employs a coordinator to address litter complaints/investigations and organize volunteers.

Greg Gregory is chairman of the Keep Lancaster County Beautiful Board.

Trending Videos