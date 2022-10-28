My name is Keith Grey Sr. and I am running to represent the central and southern part of western Lancaster County, and the northwest corner of Kershaw County in the newly redistricted S.C. House District 45.
I am running to offer the citizens of House District 45 a real choice.
Do they want a state representative who will fight for everyone in the area, regardless of wealth, race, age or gender?
Or do they want a continuation of the last 25 years of neglected public education, shrinking health-care access, crumbling infrastructure, lack of affordable housing and environmental injustice?
I want to expand voting rights, protect women’s autonomy, promote a living wage and expand health-care access and affordability.
I am running to promote the general good of our citizens, small businesses and service professionals.
We need health-care expansion, worker rights protections, racial justice, affordable housing, tax reform and to greatly increase the funding of our school facilities and our teachers.
What we do not need are frivolous distractions like critical race theory dog whistles, permitless open carry, book bans and bathroom fights.
Our state also doesn’t need yet another tax cut for the rich and the big corporations.
Please join me to break the Republican stranglehold on our state government and resist their drive to take us back to the 1850s — when the only people with power were white, male and landowners.
Let’s elect Democrats across the state, up and down the ticket.
Keith Grey Sr. is the Democratic candidate for the S.C. House District 45 seat.