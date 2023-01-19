A group of local citizens, the same ones who are suing local mill New-Indy Catawba, are also appealing a decision in a case they wanted to intervene in, but were denied.
The appeal is regarding Judge Sherri Lydon’s decision to not allow them to intervene in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) case against New Indy that was denied last September.
The case between New-Indy and the EPA was settled Nov. 16, 2022. At that time, Lydon also denied those 14 plaintiffs’ motion to reconsider if they could intervene.
The 14 plaintiffs asking to intervene in the case had 60 days to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, Va., which they did on Friday, Jan. 13.
Lydon issued an order on Sept. 15, 2022, that the 14 primary plaintiffs in the case of White v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, and Kennedy v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, which have been consolidated into one case, cannot intervene in the USA v. New-Indy Catawba, LLC, case.
Lawyers for those 14 plaintiffs then filed a motion to have Lydon reconsider them intervening.
New-Indy Catawba, a paper mill located between Van Wyck and Rock Hill, is the subject of more than 30,000 complaints to both state and federal agencies regarding odors from the mill, which manufactures brown cardboard paper.
In a separate lawsuit in May 2021, the same 14 plaintiffs filed a class-action suit against New-Indy as their primary case, saying the mill’s emissions have made them sick.
The EPA filed a case against New-Indy in July 2021. The group of plaintiffs asked to intervene in the case in September 2021.
Last November, Lydon ruled that the case between the EPA and New-Indy was finished and signed a consent decree between the two parties, ending the lawsuit.
If the 14 plaintiffs win their appeal to intervene in the EPA vs. New-Indy suit, there is a possibility that the consent decree between New-Indy and the EPA could be undone and that case could be reopened.
The appeal process could take up to a year to be heard in Virginia, in front of an appellant panel of three judges.
If the plaintiffs lose their appeal, it would end their attempt to intervene and Lydon’s original ruling would stand.