Buford High School administrators found a handgun while searching a student's vehicle on campus for other reported contraband.
A school resource officer with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the weapon was secured.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Buford High School administrators found a handgun while searching a student's vehicle on campus for other reported contraband.
A school resource officer with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the weapon was secured.
There were no injuries or threats made.
The student in question will face disciplinary action, in accordance with state law and board policy.
Law enforcement will decide on any criminal charges.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.