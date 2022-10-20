In a post Roe v. Wade world, I am very concerned with supporting mothers and protecting unborn babies. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the S.C. Senate returned for a vote regarding the South Carolina Human Life Protection Act, H.5399, a bill that bans abortion with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest.
The bill originated in the S.C. House, was sent to the Senate, was amended by the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, debated by the Senate and further amended, and sent to back to the House for concurrence. Finally, it landed back in our hands when the House did not concur with any of our amendments. The journey of a bill!
There was no debate this week, just up or down voting with two options:
• Recede: The vote to recede means that the Senate would support the original House bill with none of the Senate amendments included. Pro-life groups have been urgently demanding that we recede. The vote to recede was not supported in a vote of 26-17. Twenty-six senators refused to recede, and I was one of those votes.
• Insist: The vote to insist on the Senate version of H.5399 means the bill would move to a conference committee. Thirty-eight senators voted “to insist,” which reinforces the fact that the Senate is a true deliberative body. I did vote to insist, and the bill is still alive, and both versions are considered pro-life.
Leadership of both chambers chose the conference committee participants, including Sens. Shane Massey, Richard Cash and Margie Bright Matthews, Reps. Tommy Pope, John McCravy and Spencer Wetmore. This group is tasked with finding a compromise between the two versions.
Our Senate version strengthens the Fetal Heartbeat Law, banning abortion after six weeks with exceptions for the mother’s life, rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies. It requires a second doctor’s opinion in the case of fatal fetal anomaly, a submission of DNA to sheriff’s department in cases of rape/incest, a change in S.C. constitutional language in order to implement S.1, a permanent denial of budget appropriations for Planned Parenthood or any other abortion provider.
The calculated termination of a human pregnancy is an emotional, physical, spiritual and medical decision. When considering the rights and life of the unborn, we must also regard the mother’s rights. Clearly, women need better access to birth control, education and resources to support unwanted pregnancies. I strongly oppose those who have multiple abortions, wrecking their bodies and destroying life over and over.
In order for me to support an abortion bill, exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies must be included. My argument to add fatal fetal anomalies was successful and was added as an amendment with a strong vote. This exception is included in the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, S. 1, but not in the House version of H. 5399.
Fetal anomalies are real, devastating conditions where the baby cannot survive outside the womb, resulting in death. Some people may confuse fatal fetal anomalies with genetic disorders that are not fatal, such as Down syndrome. There are over 6,000 known genetic disorders or birth defects where the life of the baby is not in question. The House language would require a woman with this condition to carry the child, knowing the child will die upon birth. Please take note that S.1 would not have been passed by the Senate without this exception, and the House knew that and agreed. That was a good decision then, and it is the right decision now.
Additionally, I have sincere concerns that the House bill would outlaw common contraceptives, thus enhancing the likelihood of unwanted pregnancies. The bill defines a contraceptive as “a device or drug that prevents conception,” but many forms of contraception prevent a fertilized egg from being implanted in the uterus, which takes place after conception. This language is problematic and should not be left up to our courts to interpret.
The S.C. Supreme Court issued a temporary order on Aug. 17 to block the state’s six-week abortion ban from being enforced. The lawsuit brought by abortion providers is currently being debated. Our state has multiple laws on the books regarding abortion, creating speculation as to what the law is. In 1974, our general assembly codified the Roe v. Wade decision. Another law was passed to ban an abortion once the unborn can feel pain (about 20 weeks). Finally, we passed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, S1, that prohibits abortions past six weeks. As new legislation was being formulated and passed, no laws were repealed.
The S.C. Supreme Court has clearly identified the complication of not repealing prior laws and conflicting criminal penalties attached. What exactly is our law, and what are the related penalties? The good news is that we can fix these issues with legislation, but not with the House version of H. 5399. What happens if our legislative body foolishly ignores the issues spelled out by our Supreme Court?
S. 1 will be endangered. H. 5399 will be jeopardized. The abortion industry will thrive, creating a real possibility of being able to acquire an abortion on demand in South Carolina.
Among Republican senators, there are not enough votes for the more aggressive abortion ban proposed by the S.C. House. However, we did provide a legislative fix in our amended version. We legislators are responsible for righting our laws when we impose new legislation that calls them into question.
I cannot support a bill that likely endangers our existing abortion laws, and there are many pro-life senators who feel the same way. Legislation should be the best we can make it, not knowingly fall short. Better understanding the moving parts of the legislative process will hopefully enlighten voters.
Penry Gustafson represents District 27 in the S.C. Senate.