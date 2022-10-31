I’ve personally known the DeVennys for a long time, and what you see with them is what you get. I adore them. I have talked to them for years and love them dearly.
Alston DeVenny is a true man of integrity and honesty. He respects and helps everyone, especially the elders. And he’s a man who is not for only some of the people; he is for all the people. Mr. DeVenny doesn’t care what color you are or what your race is. When you talk to him, you get a real conversation with him.
People talk about how this town isn’t growing, but I see that it’s grown a lot. I was born and raised here, along with my whole family, and I am proud to call Lancaster home. I also think downtown is growing well and is going to be beautiful. New things are opening up, and we just have to have patience. Mayor DeVenny has been great for us; he’s brought this town a long way.
We should come together and be unified. We need to stop being negative and complaining about this and that. We need to sit down and have a conversation with one another.
I don’t know Ms. Yokima Cureton, I haven’t met her and I don’t have anything against her, but I think she needs more experience for what she’s trying to go after. She might be a wonderful person, and I’m glad she’s come back to Lancaster after being gone for so long.
But Mr. DeVenny has been here and has helped all of us for decades. And he has been an excellent mayor who has brought a lot of great new things to our town. But he can’t do it by himself; he needs people to come together. We need to stop negative talk; we need to be joining forces with one another.
Mayor DeVenny will be great at whatever he does and whatever he accomplishes. He has helped us through a horrible pandemic, and is a patient, consistent leader. If people want to get to know him more, just reach out to him. He has always been open to talking with everyone. And listening. He listens with an open mind.
People also need to get out and vote. It’s our privilege. We used to not be able to vote, and now we don’t vote, and then complain about things not going the way we want them to go. So please go use your right to vote.
If DeVenny is re-elected as mayor, it will be great. Our town will continue to move forward and progress under Mayor DeVenny’s leadership.
Shirley Haggins is a lifetime Lancaster resident and an active community member.