I’ve personally known the DeVennys for a long time, and what you see with them is what you get. I adore them. I have talked to them for years and love them dearly.

Alston DeVenny is a true man of integrity and honesty. He respects and helps everyone, especially the elders. And he’s a man who is not for only some of the people; he is for all the people. Mr. DeVenny doesn’t care what color you are or what your race is. When you talk to him, you get a real conversation with him.

Shirley Haggins is a lifetime Lancaster resident and an active community member.

