Haile Gold Mine celebrated the official opening of its Horseshoe Underground expansion with a March 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The mine’s underground project has been underway since obtaining final state and federal permits in December.
“We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone, but even more excited for what it means for the future of our operation,” said David Londono, chief operating officer-Americas.
“The Horseshoe Underground project allows us to increase production and achieve higher goals. I look forward to positively impacting our community for years to come.”
Several local and state dignitaries attended the celebration, including Kershaw Mayor Mark Dorman, Kershaw Town Administrator Ryan McLemore, S.C. House Reps. Richie Yow and Brandon Newton, Congressman Ralph Norman’s Office, former S.C. Sen. Vincent Sheheen, Lancaster County Councilman Allen Blackmon and Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President John McCain. OceanaGold President and CEO Gerard Bond was also at the event.
Guests were given mini models of the Horseshoe Deposit and had the chance to check out equipment, while at the development portal. The underground project will generate 200 jobs, while decreasing environmental disturbances and truck-hauling distances.
About Haile Gold Mine
OceanaGold’s Haile Gold Mine is the only operating gold mine east of the Mississippi River. Along with creating a safe workplace that allows employees to grow and succeed, the company hires locally, with 85% of its workforce living in the local community.
Haile’s parent company, OceanaGold, has corporate offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Brisbane, Australia, and is one of the premiere gold producers in the world.