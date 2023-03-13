LANNWS-03-15-23 GOLD MINE HUG ribbon-cutting

Haile Gold Mine employees are joined by elected officials and other VIPs during the mine’s ribbon-cutting ceremony March 6 to officially open its Horseshoe Underground expansion. At the group’s far left is former state Sen. Vincent Sheheen. At the group’s far right is Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President John McCain.

 Joe Garris

Haile Gold Mine celebrated the official opening of its Horseshoe Underground expansion with a March 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony. The mine’s underground project has been underway since obtaining final state and federal permits in December.

“We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone, but even more excited for what it means for the future of our operation,” said David Londono, chief operating officer-Americas.

