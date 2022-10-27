Looks like Halloween is coming early this year in Lancaster County, with Saturday, Oct. 29, offering a day full of fall fun for the entire family.
Fall Fun Ride
Heath Springs will kick off a long day of fall events with the Fall Fun Ride, a drive-through parade, from 1-3 p.m. The parade begins at the Heath Springs Town Hall at 103 Duncan St.
The event will include mascots from groups around Lancaster County, live music and firetrucks.
Kids can leave their cars to get a closer look at the parade, and everyone will get a treat bag with more than just candy, said Zora Denson, Heath Springs community relations director.
“Make sure you're not only wearing a costume,” Denson said, noting there is a contest for the best-decorated vehicles. The car with the best design will win a $50 gas card, as well as a trophy.
Scarecrow Stroll
Van Wyck will hold its Scarecrow Stroll and judging, with prizes for first, second and third place, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5036 Old Hickory Road.
That will be followed by Van Wyck’s Trunk or Treat, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Van Wyck Community Center.
Boo Fun Fest
Lancaster County's Boo Fun Fest will celebrate its10th anniversary with a Candy Explosion from 6 to 10 p.m.
Boo Fun Fest, usually held in downtown Lancaster, will be in a new location at the American Legion fairgrounds, 823 Kershaw Camden Highway, Lancaster.
“This event will be a safe environment,” said Lisa Roddey, Lancaster events and promotions manager. “City police will be patrolling in a fun family environment.”
Entry to the event is free.
The American Legion will sell barbecue plates during the event, and other vendors will sell cotton candy, funnel cakes and snow cones.
During Boo Fun Fest, the Lancaster Community Playhouse will present its haunted attraction, “The Camping Nightmare,” taking people through a camping trip gone wrong with monsters of all kinds making their appearance.
Boo Fun Fest will also feature free rides, games and inflatables for kids of all ages.
Come in your most creative costumefor a chance to win a prize. And who doesn’t love prizes at Boo Fun Fest? Prizes will go to the winners in six costume categories —best couple, scariest, best baby, funniest, most original and custom.
Winners of the Crows on Main contest will also be announced at Boo Fest.
There will be plenty of other Halloween and fall-themed events at local churches and other venues throughout the weekend. Check them out in Coming Events in this paper.