The Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate an America250 marker honoring the Hanging Rock Battlefield at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

The event, which is free and open to the public, marks the first America250 marker to be placed at an American Revolutionary Battlefield in South Carolina and only the third to be dedicated in South Carolina.

