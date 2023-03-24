The Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate an America250 marker honoring the Hanging Rock Battlefield at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
The event, which is free and open to the public, marks the first America250 marker to be placed at an American Revolutionary Battlefield in South Carolina and only the third to be dedicated in South Carolina.
The marker is part of the nation’s upcoming observance in 2026 of the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding in 1776.
Bonnibel Glasgow Moffat, regent of the South Carolina Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will speak at the event.
The Battle of Hanging Rock occurred on Aug. 6, 1780, as the patriots attacked a British outpost at Hanging Rock in Lancaster County.
Even though Patriot leader Thomas Sumter and his men withdrew, Hanging Rock is considered a Patriot victory, as the battle provided supplies and reduced the British stronghold in South Carolina in the Southern Campaign of 1780.
At the tender age of 13, Andrew Jackson set foot on his first field of battle at Hanging Rock. Later in life, the war hero Old Hickory claimed to have learned all of his military skills from the brave men who fought at Hanging Rock.
The dedication will be at the intersection of Beecher-Horton Road and Flat Rock Road, about 2 miles south of Heath Springs. The Hanging Rock State Historic Site is 2 miles south of Heath Springs. Take Flat Rock Road to Hanging Rock Road. On Hanging Rock Road, proceed across Hanging Rock Creek and park along the road.
Call Gina Bobo at 803-396-3994 for details on the dedication.