LANSPTS-03-11-23 IL TENNIS Daniel Tishankov

Indian Land's Daniel Tishankov returns a serve during the Warriors match at Nation Ford in Fort Mill March 8.

 Mac Banks

Despite a tough start to the season, Indian Land High boys tennis coach Meg Morris isn’t worried.

The Warriors opened the season losing a one-sided affair to Nation Ford, 6-0, but Morris said that is just one match and knows the team will improve over the course of the season.

