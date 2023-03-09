Despite a tough start to the season, Indian Land High boys tennis coach Meg Morris isn’t worried.
The Warriors opened the season losing a one-sided affair to Nation Ford, 6-0, but Morris said that is just one match and knows the team will improve over the course of the season.
“I think we will do well,” she said. “For our region, we will be either first or second.”
Morris said she schedules harder competition at the 5A level like Nation Ford, Fort Mill and Rock Hill to show her team what the hardest competition in the area is like.
With nearly 20 players on this year’s team, Morris said she has depth in case someone gets injured. Only the top seven play in matches, with the top five playing singles and the other two playing doubles.
“We have a decent size team,” she said. “It definitely helps.”
Morris said the goal for her team this year is to win the Region 3-4A title and make the playoffs. The Warriors opened the region portion of their season at York and will host Northwestern on March 14.
Besides region matches, they will have two more non-region matches at Rock Hill on March 22 and then they host Nation Ford on April 10.