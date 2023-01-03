LANCASTER — Hardy Levi Ellis, 76, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
LANCASTER — Hardy Levi Ellis, 76, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
He was born May 8, 1946, in Chester, a son of the late Wade W. Ellis and Margaret Ellis.
A graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Ellis; sons, Timothy, Robert, Wayne and Thomas Ellis; daughters, Tammy Cope and Kathy Faulkenberry; five sisters; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Ellis is preceded in death by three brothers.
The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.