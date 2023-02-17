FORT LAWN — Mr. Harold Thomas “Tom” Burdette, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
He was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Belton-Honea Path. Tom was the son of Lois Phillips Burdette and the late Harold James Burdette.
Tom was a car salesman for 35 years. In earlier years, he enjoyed golfing and spent many years refereeing for various sports. Tom loved music and was a wonderful singer. Tom’s greatest joys were spending time with his family, children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Tom is survived by his three daughters, Kelly Cauthen (Kevin), Kaitlin Burdette (Phouthong Phimmarath) and Samantha Traywick (Heath); his grandchildren, Tyler (17), Emily (14), Benjamin (3), Lauren (3) and Hannah (1 month old); his mother, Lois Burdette; his brother, Tim Burdette (Carmen); his sister, Beth Bailey (Terry); his significant other, Brenda Gaston; her children, Beth Parker (Jimmy) and Eric Gaston (Allison); two nieces; and one nephew.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Harold James Burdette.
The celebration of life service for Tom was 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. The family received friends following the service in the foyer.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made tothe American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster cared for the family of Mr. Tom Burdette.