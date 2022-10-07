LANNWS-10-08-22 HARPER

Wearing a green Nutramax T-shirt, Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper talks with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting for its 200,000-square-foot expansion.

 Gregory A. Summer/reporter

Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper said he slept very little Thursday night after “flubbing up” a comment he was trying to make during the Nutramax Laboratories’ 30th anniversary celebration.

“I’m physically sick about the whole thing,” Harper told The Lancaster News on Friday, Oct. 7. “It’s not what I was trying to say, and I want to apologize to everybody for how it came out. I did not mean to offend anybody.”

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos