Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper said he slept very little Thursday night after “flubbing up” a comment he was trying to make during the Nutramax Laboratories’ 30th anniversary celebration.
“I’m physically sick about the whole thing,” Harper told The Lancaster News on Friday, Oct. 7. “It’s not what I was trying to say, and I want to apologize to everybody for how it came out. I did not mean to offend anybody.”
Harper was one of seven people who briefly spoke during the celebration.
He thanked Nutramax and its founder Robert “Doctor Bob” Henderson, as well as the Henderson family for their continued “phenomenal and unprecedented” commitment to Lancaster.
Harper also noted that he was excited to see the company continue to grow and thrive with the 200,000-square-foot expansion at the Lancaster Business Park facility.
“It’s only fitting they celebrate their 30th anniversary here in Lancaster County,” Harper said. “What a ride it has been.”
But when Harper mentioned the company’s need for quality workers, his remarks went off the track.
“God bless our economy and what I’m scared is coming,” he said. “You’re probably going to have a lot more available workforce. There’s probably gonna be a lot of layoffs in the near future.”
A small homebuilder, Harper said what he was trying to say is that if layoffs occur in other economic sectors, Nutramax will have some good workers to choose from.
However, that’s not how it came across, with many in the crowd murmuring.
Realizing that what he said left the impression that Nutramax was going to lay off workers, Harper left immediately after speaking.
Henderson quickly returned to the podium to diffuse the situation, while introducing Gov. Henry McMaster.
Nutramax, Henderson said, is not laying off anybody.
“I agree that things are going to get a lot tougher economically,” he said. “I can guarantee you there will be no salary for us, if that’s what it takes.”
Harper also said he plans to call Henderson to personally apologize.
“I feel just awful about it,” Harper said. “I screwed up.”
