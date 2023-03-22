A Lancaster man was arrested in a Tuesday night shooting that sent the victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.
Tamarko Marquette Harris, 31, of Lancaster has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 29-year-old man at 962 11th St., Lancaster, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office release.
Harris was also charged with assault and battery first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Witnesses at the scene identified Harris as the suspect to law enforcement almost immediately after the incident. They said he struck the victim with a handgun before shooting the victim, according to the release.
Harris fled the scene, but returned shortly afterward and was taken to the Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center early Wednesday, March 22, and was awaiting a bond hearing, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was stabilized at the scene and transported to the MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center, before being flown to another facility, where he remains in critical care, according to the release.
“The motive for this shooting is not yet known,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “We did receive information that a dispute had been simmering between Harris and the victim for several days.
“We will know more about why this occurred as members of the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force interview witnesses," he said. "We wish the victim a full recovery, and I appreciate the quick work of our officers in identifying the shooter and getting him into custody.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select option 4, or submit a tip using the link, www.p3tips.com/983, or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.