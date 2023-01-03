LANCASTER — Mr. Harris Reed Plyler, 87, husband of Marcene Morris Plyler, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 5, at Zion United Methodist Church by the Pastor Rev. John Howle.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.
Harris was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Lancaster County, a son of the late Howard Reed Plyler and Euphrea Jenkins Plyler Abernathy. Harris retired from the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard after 20 years of service. He enjoyed his workshop, yard work, gardening, cooking and doing things for the church and his friends and neighbors.
He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, holding many offices, and served our great country.
After being discharged from the U.S. Navy, he was selected to work in civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C.
During his civil service career, he was selected as the only employee of the Department of the Navy to serve a one-year tour of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. During the year, he rotated through the Department of the Navy, the Department of the Army, Department of the Air Force and DLA (Defense Logistics Agency) before returning to Cherry Point, where he worked until he retired at the age of 55 as the highest-ranked civilian at the station.
Harris is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marcene Morris Plyler; two sons, Dennis Reed Plyler of Atlantic Beach, N.C., and William Harris Plyler of Wilmington, N.C.; one daughter, Mencie Plyler McGinnis (Bryan) of Wilmington, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Pinkey Plyler (Dessie) of Lancaster.
Harris was preceded in death by one brother, Claude Plyler; and one sister, Joanne Edwards.
Funeral services will be directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000.