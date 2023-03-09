Lancaster High School athlete Damajae Hayden is used to being doubted because of his size.
However, that doubt has been the fire that fueled his engine and now that engine will be sending him to Newberry College to wrestle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lancaster High School athlete Damajae Hayden is used to being doubted because of his size.
However, that doubt has been the fire that fueled his engine and now that engine will be sending him to Newberry College to wrestle.
Hayden, 18, has been wrestling for Lancaster for the past four years and finished fourth at the recent state tournament at 126 pounds. He finished with 94 career wins for Lancaster and would have made it the 100-win mark had he not had to wrestle in a COVID-shortened season two years ago.
He finished this year with a 40-12 record.
Hayden looked at other schools such as St. Andrews, Allen and Coker, but liked what he saw at Newberry.
“The environment there, the coaches, the staff,” he said. “Overall, I liked the vibe of the school.”
Lancaster head wrestling coach Ryan Faile called Hayden an asset to the Bruins program.
“He is the first one I had for four years to get signed,” Faile said. “He kept overcoming little obstacles along the way. One thing he never did was quit. He puts in the work. This young man deserves what he is going to get.”
Hayden plans to major in theater.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.