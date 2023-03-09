LANSPTS-03-11-23 HAYDEN SIGNING

Surrounded by his parents and coaches, Damajae Hayden signs to wrestle at Newberry College during a ceremony Wednesday, March 8, at Lancaster High School.

 Mac Banks

Lancaster High School athlete Damajae Hayden is used to being doubted because of his size.

However, that doubt has been the fire that fueled his engine and now that engine will be sending him to Newberry College to wrestle.

