Heath Springs Town Council called a special meeting March 9 to vote on a final reading to add money to the events budget for 2022-23.
The town’s $3,500 events budget has been exhausted with nearly four months remaining in the fiscal year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Heath Springs Town Council called a special meeting March 9 to vote on a final reading to add money to the events budget for 2022-23.
The town’s $3,500 events budget has been exhausted with nearly four months remaining in the fiscal year.
Earlier this month, a council subcommittee of members Peggy Bowers and Deborah Truesdale met with Dr. Zora Denson, the town's director of community relations and events coordinator, to discuss her budgetary needs.
Town Administrator Wanda Kilpatrick presented council with the subcommittee’s proposed budget request for $1,480, which council initially approved at its Feb. 21 council meeting.
At that meeting, Denson asked for an additional $1,250 for health fair planning meetings and a Women’s History Month event in late March. The total request of $2,730 is 78% of last year’s budget for the remaining four months.
The subcommittee recommended Denson cut costs by serving water with healthy snacks rather than a meal at planning meetings. They also recommended she reach out to the community for sponsors for the women's history event.
The $1,480 increase passed 3-2 on March 9, with Councilwoman Iva Drakeford and Mayor Eddie Moore voting against. All council members were present, but Denson was out of town, and did not respond to a request for comment.
Kilpatrick said the approved additional events funding will be taken out of the town’s general fund.
Moore said he voted no on the $1,480 funding increase because he is in favor of the larger funding increase.
“The programs Dr. Z has brought to the town has been a blessing to us,” he said. “I’m looking at the community improvements she has brought to us and I support her 100%.”
Moore said so many residents have reported to him that they appreciate all Denson and has done and want her work to continue in full.
Denson volunteered for two years for the town before being hired part time. She has worked for the past three years on community wellness, including Live Healthy SC with a mission to reduce the incidence of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.
She also helped create the town’s first health fair to encourage healthier habits and diets. She implemented a monthly nutrition workshop for senior citizens and organized Heath Springs’ participation in the University of South Carolina’s preventive FAN (Faith, Activity and Nutrition), which meets monthly for nutrition classes, light exercise and health education.