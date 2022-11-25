Thanksgiving season just wrapped up, and Heath Springs kicks off the time to put up the tree, hang up the stockings and turn on the lights from 2-5:30 p.m., Nov. 27 at the town depot.
This annual ceremony, started in 2018, is free to the public and will add new entertainment including a live nativity scene and a featured performance by the Andrew Jackson Wood Wind Ensemble.
“This event provides a great opportunity for community engagement,” the event’s head volunteer Dr. Zora Denson said, “and showcases the best of the Town of Heath Springs.”
Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, the photo booth (opening at 1:30 p.m.), and two other family favorites — the giant Christmas slide and holiday hayride — return as well.
And don’t forget to check out the community choirs performing holiday music and the $1/ticket win a bike raffle.
The event will also feature the sale of the 3rd Annual Town of Heath Springs Keepsake Ornament featuring a pictorial replica of the Heath Springs Veterans Monument Park on Main Street.
“We could not think of a more befitting way to honor those who served and are still serving for the cause of freedom,” planning committee member Lisa Bridges said. “We appreciate the expertise and photo artistry of Heath Springs resident Randy Hudson.” Hudson assisted in creating this year’s keepsake ornament.
The ornament will be for sale for $11 and can only be purchased with cash or check made payable to the Town of Heath Springs.
All proceeds from the keepsake ornament sale will aid the Stoneboro Food Desert Project and partners including Food Lion (Great Falls Hwy), Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry of Waxhaw, American Wax Company, Upper Midlands Rural Health Network and Lancaster Christian Services.
“The Town of Heath Springs continues to press through the pandemic by making a big difference,” Dr. Denson said. “A big difference has been evident in the many projects, programs and initiatives that engage the community and Heath Springs for the Holidays is one of them.”
For more details or questions about the Heath Springs for the Holidays event or the keepsake ornament sale, call 803-273-2066. The town depot is at 103 Duncan Street.