HEATH SPRINGS — The town of Heath Springs plans to go after some of the $900 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds that the state has set aside for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure projects.

“You know, if we don’t get some of it, others will,” said Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos