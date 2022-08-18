HEATH SPRINGS — The town of Heath Springs plans to go after some of the $900 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funds that the state has set aside for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure projects.
“You know, if we don’t get some of it, others will,” said Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore.
If the town can get one or more grant, its leaders hope to use the federal money from the S.C. Infrastructure Improvement program (SCIIP) program to pay for much-needed improvements at its wastewater treatment plant.
The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) is administering the program.
“The right water and sewer systems in a county can transform a tax base, creating jobs, good schools and a vibrant community,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement on the one-time funds.
The town is working with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments on the application, which is due Sept. 12.
Governments can request $10 million per project or apply for competitive infrastructure grants.
There are major issues with Heath Springs’ water and sewer systems relating to its age.
There was also a deficit of more than $100,000 in the town’s water and sewer funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended June 30. Much of the deficit can be traced to the town not raising water rates since 2013.
Two months ago, Heath Springs Town Council voted to raise its water and sewer rates by 14%, which has angered some of its customers.
Homeowners in Heath Springs don’t pay property taxes to the town. Its revenue comes from fees for water, sewer and garbage services, business licenses and the local option sales tax.
Town Council put upgrades to the water and sewer systems at the top of its prioritized community needs list for 2022-23, following a public hearing at its Tuesday, Aug. 16, meeting.
On the plus side, Heath Springs recently received a $441,000 grant to update its wastewater treatment plant, which required a local match. But that won’t pay for everything.
Additional funds are needed to buy a sludge press, upgrade a pump station and replace a sewer line along Hart Street.
The total cost of all the upgrades could be as high as $2 million.
Sewer and water service upgrades are also needed along South Main, Harris, Truesdale and Poplar streets.
