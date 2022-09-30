Heber Remington "Remy" Carnes, born June 11, 2022, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 23, 2022.
He was a sweet, amazing baby who put a smile on everyone’s face.
Taken too soon, he is survived by his parents, John “Red Korn” and Chelsea Byrd Carnes. He is also survived by his brothers, Henry Broome and K.J. Carnes and his sister, Brooke Mangold. He was loved and adored by his grandparents. His grandparents are “Maw-Maw” and best friend, Marie Parker, of Kershaw, Nathan and Laura Carnes of Kershaw, and special grandparents, Ed and Brenda Hedgecock of Lexington. He is also survived by his uncle Brian and aunt Crystal “Crissy” Hedgecock of Lexington, his uncle James and Aunt Kayla Carnes of Kershaw, his uncle Bill Stutler of Kershaw and Uncle “Little” Nathan and Aunt Jenny Carnes of New Mexico; and his Deerfield Elementary School family of Lexington.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home. The Revs. Larry Humphries and Cassandra L. Boehringer officiated.
Memorial contributions in memory of “Remy” may be sent to CJ Foundation for SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) Inc., HUMC: WFAN Pediatric Center, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.