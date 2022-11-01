As a child, did you ever peep into places that your parents said were just for adults? That curiosity led to Pam Stewart’s career as a funeral director.

Observing his father and uncle working in the same business, as well as driving the funeral home car at a young age, led William J. McMullen to the same career. Assisting the staff of Funderburk’s Funeral Home as a teen also sparked the interest of Herbert McCray. And the idea of providing a “home of comfort” for the bereaved led to the development and perpetuity of Crawford Funeral Home.

Dr. Zora S. Denson is Heath Springs director of community relations. Verta W. Looper is a retired mental health licensed professional counselor.

