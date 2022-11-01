As a child, did you ever peep into places that your parents said were just for adults? That curiosity led to Pam Stewart’s career as a funeral director.
Observing his father and uncle working in the same business, as well as driving the funeral home car at a young age, led William J. McMullen to the same career. Assisting the staff of Funderburk’s Funeral Home as a teen also sparked the interest of Herbert McCray. And the idea of providing a “home of comfort” for the bereaved led to the development and perpetuity of Crawford Funeral Home.
Stewart Funeral Home
Willie Stewart also assisted at Funderburk’s Funeral Home in Lancaster as a teenager. After attending the American Academy Mortuary School and managing People’s Funeral home in Pageland, he established Stewart Funeral Home at 4893 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs.
Willie and Ethel Stewart’s daughter, Pam, was often her father’s shadow there. She became his right hand at age 10 — answering the door and phone. She often peeped into the embalming room, too. By age 12, Pam felt she knew how to shampoo hair and provide manicures for the deceased.
Pam entered mortuary school in 1984 and became a licensed funeral director, as well as a cosmetologist in 1992.
“My sister and brother helped, when needed,” she said. However, they were not as interested in it as Pam.
Her father worked until 2006 and died in 2008. Pam and her brother, Willie R. Stewart, became the owners of Stewart Funeral Home.
What’s a typical day at Stewart Funeral Home? It includes meeting with families to plan services, establishing pre-need contracts and providing general information, as well as holding viewings and funeral services. Telephone service is available 24/7, and there are eight regular employees.
These services are also typical for McMullen, McCray and Crawford funeral homes.
Recent changes in the funeral home business include viewings at the funeral home rather than wakes at home or other locations, and increased cremations, especially since the COVID pandemic, according to Pam Stewart and McMullen.
“Cremations are up 51% in the African American community. There are more graveside services, live streaming, pre-need arrangements, and in some cases, increased use of grief counseling services,” Stewart said.
“Many young adults do not have life insurance, but the older ones are more prepared,” McMullen said. After slavery, funeral homes were among the first businesses opened by Blacks. Churches formed burial societies around 1900, to assist with funeral expenses.
McMullen Funeral Home
McMullen Funeral Home was the first Black-owned funeral home in Lancaster. James H. McMullen started it in uptown Lancaster about 100 years ago, in 1924 or 1925. It is now at its third location, 403 Clinton Ave., Lancaster. His sons, James and William C. McMullen, became directors after their father’s death.
The current manager, William J. McMullen, the son of Frances and William C. McMullen, became the administrator in 1981, followed by receiving his license as a director and embalmer. He and his cousin, Michael McMullen, are the owners.
William J. McMullen recalls some of its early history: “Horse and buggies transported coffins. The first hearse for McMullen Funeral Home was purchased in Chicago. The funeral home ambulance was used to transport neighbors to the hospital, in case of illness or accidents. I remember the bed was always taken down when someone died at home, and sheets were spread over the furniture.”
His wife, Carolyn, is the first of the McMullen wives to provide office work. Other wives assisted with the makeup and hair of the deceased, which Carolyn also does.
“It was a privilege and joy to talk with 83-year-old Mr. John E. Johnson, known as Flip,” said Verta W. Looper.
“I dug 4-foot graves with a shovel and worked with McMullen Funeral Home for 60 years. My first grave was at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery,” Johnson said. “I would drive and pick up bodies. I would take tents down before a storm. I stopped working in 2020.”
William J. McMullen described Johnson as “very committed.”
He and Stewart suggest that everyone should make a will, prepare for the financial care of loved ones, pre-plan for service, share your burial desires with family, and develop a bio. Inform your executors of the location of important documents, talk about the importance of insurance, and select a power of attorney.
McCray Funeral Home
One of the oldest living Black morticians in Lancaster is Herbert McCray, owner of McCray Funeral Home, with sites in Lancaster and Kershaw.
As a teenager, he assisted at Funderburk Funeral Home. After serving in the military, McCray began his mortuary career with Clemons Funeral Home in Rock Hill in 1975.
McCray attributes the success of his two locations to his “exceptional staff, visibility in the community, established strong relationships and diverse inclusivity.” He is so proud of his nephew, Kenny Pelham, a licensed embalmer and James Belk, a registered apprentice.
McCray has been very active in the community, including serving on the state funeral homes board of directors.
“My fascination with science, the human body and my love for assisting people were the driving forces behind pursuing the funeral business,” he said.
Crawford Funeral Home
The family legacy continues with Crawford Funeral Home, which has been in business for more than 30 years, and also has sites in Lancaster and Kershaw.
It is owned by Adis Glen Crawford Jr., who is licensed in both Carolinas. His wife, Audrey, is vice president. Their sons are both part of the business, too. Glen III is a licensed embalmer, funeral director and manager, and Erick is office manager.
“The comforts of home are our aim. When someone visits your home, their experience of the level of hospitality is how they should leave,” said Glen, who considers his family to be business innovators. “We are assured that we will continue to be a safe home for community needs.”
From the dead being laid on a “cooling board” for preservation on ice provided by funeral directors, to current embalming techniques; and from ancient Egypt, through slavery and the Civil War, from Black soldiers burying the dead to Black assistants began being trained in embalming by medical doctors; to the advancements of this century, the rituals and services of Black funerals and memorials have a rich heritage of family dedication, loyalty, compassion and legacy.
It is all manifested through the commitment of the staffs of Crawford, McCray, McMullen and Stewart funeral homes in Lancaster.