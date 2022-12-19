Have you noticed all the buzz about food for the holidays? From the traditional turkey with all the trimmings to something new, such as a seafood dinner, the preparation leads the hustle and bustle for the upcoming Christmas dinner.
If you want a change from the traditional meal, let’s take a look at recommenda-
tions and recipes from some of Lancaster’s soul food restaurants.
First stop: Mully’s Restaurant
Mully’s Restaurant proprietor Bobby Howze proudly acknowledges that his restaurant keeping the soul food flavor in Lancaster County. He shared a recipe for grilled chicken breast.
In addition to traditional soul food, the menu includes a variety of salads, vegetables and grilled options, as well as a scrumptious daily buffet. Mully’s also offer catering for all occasions.
Mully’s motto is “The place where you will not leave hungry.” Its diverse diners enjoy excellent cuisine and community camaraderie six days a week. Mully’s, 695 Lancaster Bypass East, Lancaster, is closed on Saturday.
Second stop: Massey Mini Mart
This small business, owned by is Trenyatta Massey, is booming! It offers catering, dine-in and curbside customer service. Touting the “Best Seafood in the South” as their motto, Massey and staff feature a variety of fresh fish, lobster, oyster, crab legs and shrimp. Their signature seafood boil and homemade cole slaw is a crowd pleaser. Massey shares the recipe for it here.
“If you don’t get it just right, please come see us,” he said.
The Mini Mart is just that — a small, intimate atmosphere providing the community with outreach space for hosting theme parties, job fairs, luncheons and more. It’s a must visit at 1909 U.S. 521 Bypass in south Lancaster.
Third stop: She’ree’s Soul Food Diner
Owner Sherri Hinson opened the Southside diner in April 201, but closed it earlier this month, opting to operate from her food truck for now.
The origin of the name “She’Ree’s” demonstrates a family love. Hinson is known affectionately as “She She,” and her mother is Rose Marie, thus “She’Ree’s.”
Hinson suggests She’Ree’s Shrimp Salad for a lighter, healthier Christmas meal or lunch. And Christmas dinner would not be complete without dessert. She’Ree’s offers red velvet cake, banana pudding, carrot cake and other mouth-watering desserts.
The mother-and-daughter duo, along with two other employees, are busy preparing take-out orders, catering requests and serving events with her food truck or from a booth. Hinson can be reached at 803-288-3556.
Fourth stop: Mount Carmel AMEZ cookbook
The sharing of food is akin to giving away a piece of the heart, thus the name of Mount AME Zion Church’s cookbook, “ ‘O Taste and See’ Recipes from the Heart.” This assembly of recipes, handed down from generation to generation, was researched by the Heath Springs church congregants.
The cookbook started out as fundraising project and grew into an invaluable collection of sharing. Family favorite recipes for appetizers, beverages, soups and vegetables, main dishes, seafood and more are featured. The book also provides cooking tips, napkin folding, herbs and spices terminology and a calorie counter.
Many of the contributors are now deceased, but their gift of cooking lives on. This magnificent church heirloom was produced by Morris Press Cookbooks in 2003.
We are sharing a few tried-and-true healthy recipes from our community soul food gurus.
If you need more ideas, check out this website: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov, Soul Food Make-over-Heart Healthy African American Recipes.
As we celebrate the love of the Christmas season, let’s enjoy our meals from the heart and soul, topped with healthy trimmings.
From the homes and hearts of Verta and Zora, have a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!