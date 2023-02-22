Lancaster City Council held its 2023 goals session with department heads from 13 different city offices on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Department heads each compiled a list of funding requests for their office to be considered in the city's new budget in June.

There were many similarities across departments, from equipment purchases to cosmetic upgrades to new training systems for employees. Several department heads asked for employee benefits in the form of overtime pay increases, merit-based salary increases or raises in general.

