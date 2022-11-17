COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety held a highway dedication Wednesday, Nov. 16, in honor of fallen Trooper 1st Class Robert P. Perry Jr., who was killed in the line of duty on April 15, 1987, in Williamsburg County.
The ceremony was held at the Lexington Town Hall.
SCDPS was joined by close relatives, friends and law enforcement and first responders.
The S.C. Department of Transportation formally unveiled highway signs designating the section of U.S. 1 between Interstate 20 and the town of Lexington in Lexington County as the SCHP Trooper First Class Robert P. Perry, Jr. Memorial Highway.
Perry was on duty in Williamsburg County when his patrol vehicle ran off the roadway while pursuing a motorcyclist. He died as a result of his injuries.
“Highways named after fallen troopers serve as a reminder that there are those out there that give their lives in service of others,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods IV. “It’s important that the public see and know the names of troopers like Trooper 1st Class Perry, whose life was cut short while serving and protecting the state of South Carolina.”
Perry, a native of Lancaster County, was born on Sept. 7, 1960. He joined the S.C. Highway Patrol in 1983 and patrolled the roadways of Williamsburg County until his death. Throughout his four years with the Highway Patrol, he became known for his hard work and dedication to the job, often showing up early and working late.
“Trooper 1st Class Perry was a person who was committed to his work as a trooper,” said Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. “He was proud to wear the Highway Patrol uniform and serve his community.”
Perry was survived by two sons, Paul and Jason; a sister, Lea; and his mother, the late Ruth Wilkerson Perry. He is buried at Lancaster Memorial Park.