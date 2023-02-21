To still be living at the age of 99 is more than a blessing. It is a lesson in admirable living and Mrs. Marie I. Hinson is a testament to that. She has met challenges all of her life — as a young girl, a businesswoman and a faithful wife.

Mrs. Marie was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Lancaster County. She was married 21 years to the late Odell Hinson Sr. As his second wife, she became mother to his seven children — Odell Hinson Jr., Joseph Hinson, Benny Hinson, Jimmy Hinson, Janice Hinson Cathcart, Perry Witherspoon and Thomasina Witherspoon Scott.

Lancaster resident Shirnetha Belk is a friend of the Hinson family.

Trending Videos