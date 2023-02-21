To still be living at the age of 99 is more than a blessing. It is a lesson in admirable living and Mrs. Marie I. Hinson is a testament to that. She has met challenges all of her life — as a young girl, a businesswoman and a faithful wife.
Mrs. Marie was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Lancaster County. She was married 21 years to the late Odell Hinson Sr. As his second wife, she became mother to his seven children — Odell Hinson Jr., Joseph Hinson, Benny Hinson, Jimmy Hinson, Janice Hinson Cathcart, Perry Witherspoon and Thomasina Witherspoon Scott.
She celebrated her 99th birthday last month at party planned by her caretakers, Lillian (her niece) and Henry Jones of the Southside community, with assistance from their daughter, Lamonica Blair. She is very well cared for and honored daily with compassion and joy.
Since COVID still runs rampant, the celebration was a drive-through party of friends, family and acquaintances. The Lancaster Police Department helped in provide music and safety for all participants. There were guests attending from Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and even Florida. Her granddaughter flew home specially to see her. Over 50 cars came through the driveway.
Among the many things Mrs. Marie has done in her life, she has held positions in the community and at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She is considered the Mother of the Church, as was declared on Black History Sunday, Feb. 12.
She was a deaconess, missionary worker, president of the usher board, trustee, secretary of the Sunday school and a member of the senior choir before her illness. Mrs. Marie is also a lifetime member of the NAACP and a member of Eastern Star No. 223, New Hope Chapter.
She did all of this because of her love of God and people.
These days, you will find her watching her favorite game show, “Let’s Make a Deal” or singing one of her church songs and listening to Scriptures being read to her.
After living in Buffalo, N.Y., for a period of time, Mrs. Marie decided to follow her dreams of becoming a business owner. After finishing her education and completing the S.C. State Cosmetology classes and getting her license, she forged ahead to learn all she could before opening her own hair salon in 1945. Back then, it was unheard of for a business to be owned by an African American woman.
But cosmetologists, as they were called then, grew in demand during the 1940s. Women wanted simple haircuts with waves. Due to World War II, they were charged with the task of cutting the perfect bob. The delight of Mrs. Marie’s day was to fix someone’s hair just right, the way the woman described it.
Her first shop was in Heath Springs. Then on to Lancaster, near Gay and Dunlap streets. Finally, it was on Hampton Road in Lancaster before closing. Through the years, she taught numerous young ladies and shared her beliefs, while also supporting apprentices who later opened their own shops. How successful was her shop? It lasted 49 years, to be exact!
Lillian Jones and her daughter, Lamonica, both praised God for Mrs. Marie’s life and for what they are doing now for her, as they helped tell her story.
Starting out as a beautician in Rock Hill, Mrs. Marie probably began in the basement of Dr. and Mrs. Spofford Gathings’ home. He was an African American dentist, who helped his wife open her own beauty shop there. It was also the home of the Jefferson Beauty School, which taught hair care, along with manners and proper dress.
How these ladies pulled it off is phenomenal! They would put us to shame nowadays with their classy styles of dress, makeup and social status. Beauty schools in the late 1960s prepared women in more than one way. Learning how to communicate, open a business and keep it going was paramount.
Cosmetologists in the 1960s became even more highly sought after for their abilities to process and color hair. Women wanted to have blonde hair and not look like the girl next door. A certain flair was expected of educated and working women. Cosmetologists helped them achieve the looks they wanted with perms and color. Mrs. Marie attended the Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta, Ga., which helped her salon business grow.
One story her great-niece Lamonica shared was that, as a young woman, Mrs. Marie only owned three dresses. But she wore them proudly until she was able to acquire more. And that she did, before health problems became an issue. She was a great shopper and was always dressed impeccably, with gloves, hats, purse and attitude!
Mrs. Marie is loved by her family, who visit and keep her uplifted in prayers.
Growing from a little girl who worked in a dry cleaners on North Market Street long ago, to a classy, bonafide business owner, she has had the good life.
May God continue to bless and keep her as he has for these 99 years.
Lancaster resident Shirnetha Belk is a friend of the Hinson family.