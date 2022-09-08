Lancaster County has lost its second department head in the last four months.
Hal Hiott suddenly resigned Tuesday, Sept. 6, as director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department.
Hiott had been a county employee for more than three decades.
In May, Jamie Gibert resigned as the county’s economic development department director to accept a similar position as director of the Oconee Economic Alliance in the western part of the state.
“It’s been a good 33 years. I’ve had the privilege of seeing kids grow up and those kids have kids now,” Hiott told The Lancaster News on Thursday, Sept. 8. “I loved what I did. I made Lancaster my home. I just have a different philosophy than the current administration.”
Hiott would not go into any details as to what led to his resignation, only saying “It’s time for me to move on.”
In a Facebook post, Hiott’s wife, Carla Hiott, wrote that the last few months had been stressful.
“With changes in Lancaster County administration, he made the decision that retirement was just what he needed, and I totally agreed,” she said.
When asked about Hiott’s resignation, Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall called Hiott “a valued member” of the county’s workforce.
“He has determined now is the best time to enjoy retirement and I respect his decision and wish him all the best,” Marstall said.
“No matter the employer, employment decisions are personal and based on a variety of factors to meet professional and family needs,” Marstall said in an email to The Lancaster News.
“Staff transitions are common and healthy in every employment sector, including local government. There are no concerns for future departmental leadership transitions in Lancaster County as we have a dedicated and dynamic team of leaders, plus we have a strong bench of staff members that can step up and rise to any challenge as needed.”
Marstall said there are no issues between county administration and the parks and rec department’s leadership.
Katherine Jones resigned in July as assistant parks and recreation director to become the parks and recreation director for York County.
Marstall noted that the county is drastically changing due to growth.
County officials recently cut the ribbons on new state-of-art soccer complexes in Heath Springs and Indian Land. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Indian Land Recreation Center is set for next week.
The $10 million projects were funded by a 2018 recreation projects referendum passed by voters.
The county is also moving ahead on plans to build an 85-acre multi-million dollar regional recreation park off U.S. 521 near West North Corner Road.
“The unprecedented investment in parks and recreation facilities, including the recent opening of two new recreation/soccer complexes and the renovation and expansion of the Indian Land Recreation Center, has put pressure on the parks and rec staff to not only open these facilities, but to find the needed staff and operational structure to run these facilities to meet community expectations,” Marstall said. “In addition, parks and recreation continues to have record interest in county athletic and recreation programs and activities.”
Marstall also noted that “several staff changes” had been made and departures from the department had made opening the new facilities and running programs stressful.
But he said county staff “has risen to the challenge and looks forward to fully utilizing these new facilities and providing new and expanded parks and recreation programming in the coming months and years.”
Hiott was heavily involved in all four projects.
In addition, he oversaw massive upgrades to the Buford Athletic Complex on Hurley Walters Road about five years ago.
In mid-July, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation also hosted the 2022 Dixie Softball state tournament at the Springdale Recreation Complex.
The tournament, which lasted days, included 27 all-star teams in three different age divisions — Darlings 8U, Angels 10U and Ponytails 8U. It was the first time a statewide tournament was ever held here.
Last year, the Lancaster County Dixie Softball X-play Angels, ages 9-10, won the first World Series title for a Lancaster County youth softball history.
“It was great to be a part of all these improvements,” Hiott said. “We’ve done a lot in the last 10 years and County Council and (former county administrator) Steve Willis really supported us.”
Hiott noted during the ribbon-cutting at the Heath Springs Soccer Complex that he was proud to see all the improvements.
“Thirty-three years ago, we were operating out of a little dime store we shared with the Clemson Extension Service. It was a little brick building with three offices in it,” he said. “We were using school facilities as much as we could. Today, we’ve four rec centers in all areas of the county. We’ve got state-of-the-art facilities with these soccer complexes and the Indian Rec Center is getting ready for its ribbon-cutting. Our staff has grown and will continue to grow.”
Marstall said John Bodner, the county’s assistant administrator, is temporarily overseeing the daily operations of the county parks and rec. He said an interim director will be named next week.
