LANNWS-09-10-22 HIOTT RESIGNS

Hal Hiott speaks during the Aug. 24 ribbon cutting at the new county soccer complex on Harrisburg Road in Indian Land. Citing philosophical differences with county administration, Hiott resigned Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the director of Lancaster County Parks and Recreation.

 Eric Rowell/for The Lancaster News

Lancaster County has lost its second department head in the last four months.

Hal Hiott suddenly resigned Tuesday, Sept. 6, as director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation Department.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos