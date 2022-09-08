The Historic Lancaster County Courthouse and History Museum will reopen Monday, Sept. 12, after closing June 9 to repair the building’s interior plaster walls and exterior rainwater drainage, replace the heating and air conditioning system and install a dehumidifer.

The museum was plagued by moisture issues that let mold and mildew get to exhibits, so work was done to move water away from the building and the plaster walls inside were replaced and painted.

