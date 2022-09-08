The Historic Lancaster County Courthouse and History Museum will reopen Monday, Sept. 12, after closing June 9 to repair the building’s interior plaster walls and exterior rainwater drainage, replace the heating and air conditioning system and install a dehumidifer.
The museum was plagued by moisture issues that let mold and mildew get to exhibits, so work was done to move water away from the building and the plaster walls inside were replaced and painted.
“The repairs have made the walls look very nice and keep the floors from having to be cleaned so often from the plaster flaking off the walls,” said Ann Christie, secretary of the Lancaster County Historical Commission. “The items in the museum are now safe from damage by moisture.”
County procurement officer Cathy McDaniel used reports from historic building experts to determine how to do the needed repairs. She also got input from the Lancaster County Historical Commission on how to move rainwater away from the building and what type of gutters to install.
When federal money became available, McDaniel put the museum on the list to replace its old heating/cooling system and install a dehumidifier.
“We could not have asked for a better person to work with than Cathy McDaniel,” Christie said. “She stayed in close touch with the commission and made many trips to the museum to check the work. Cathy has a special affection for the historic courthouse.”
The last step in the repairs is to bring in a company to install drains to channel water from the gutters to existing city street storm drains.
The completed renovations cost the county about $37,000, with $17,000 for plaster repairs, $16,000 for the dehumidifier and $4,000 for gutter work. The new heating/cooling system was part of a county-wide federal-funded HVAC project.
The county will not know the cost of the remaining needed drain work until bids are received.
Artifacts stayed in museum
The exhibits were not removed from the museum during the repairs. The display cases and items were moved out of the front rooms into the rear museum rooms during work on the front rooms.
When the plasterers were finished with the front rooms, the items were moved back in so the plasterers could work in the rear rooms.
Commission members took exhibit pieces out of the display cases and packed them in boxes, and a local moving company moved the big display cases.
When the plasterers were finished with the walls, everything was moved back in place, and commission members came back in and cleaned all the rooms and display cases.
“Packing up and moving the museum artifacts was a lot of work,” Christie said. “Plaster dust was everywhere.”
Museum changes
Christie said an interesting feature of the repairs was the removal of the plaster covering the arch over the front door.
“This exposes the handmade brick, so visitors can see the brick wall,” Christie said. “Brick over the door was always covered with plaster, so the brick hasn’t been finished like the exterior brick. It’s not pretty, but it shows the skill of the enslaved people who made the bricks by hand in the 1820s.”
And visitors can now see the channel cut over the door in the brick for an electrical cable required for the exit light.
“This shows how changes have to be made in historic buildings if they are to be adapted for a modern use,” Christie said.
Exhibit improvements
The museum has added a new children’s corner with kids’ activities to better educate young people about the county’s history, Christie said.
“We hope the hands-on activities will attract more children and their families to the museum,” she said.
The museum’s main exhibit right now is about the building of the Historic Courthouse itself.
“You can see some of the tools used to build the museum that were found during the 2009-11 renovation,” Christie said. That renovation was made after a fire in 2008.
The commission also hopes to expand its Catawba pottery exhibit with more information on the Catawba people and their history. It is working with USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center down the block on Main Street.
During the repairs, one of the most popular exhibits — the drawings on a wall of the museum made by prisoners during the Civil War — was protected by glass installed years ago when the drawings were discovered. After the repairs, a blower was used to gently blow plaster dust off the drawings.
“We hope the public will come to the museum,” Christie said. “We have some unique items, such as a coin used by President George Washington in Lancaster in 1791. It’s amazing to see a coin that’s so old and was actually handled by our first president.
“We also have a silver snuffbox owned by President Andrew Jackson. He was born in Lancaster County, and gave the snuff box to a childhood sweetheart in Lancaster. It’s beautifully engraved, and the silver top is mounted on a marine cowry shell. These are some of the most popular items to view in the museum.”
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and by appointment on the first and third Saturdays of each month. To make a Saturday appointment, call 803-285-1565 or email lan.historical commission@yahoo.com.