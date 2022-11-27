Holiday open house: Shops on the Lawn, 5819 Lancaster Highway, Fort Lawn, will offer extended shopping hours during its second holiday open house 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoppers will find original artwork, home decor and furniture, clothing and accessories, vintage goods and free photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two $100 gift certificate door prizes. For details, contact Deb at debrarobbins19@gmail.com or 803-872-8000.
Christmas Market: Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will host its annual Christmas Market on 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be over 35 vendors, food trucks and pictures with Santa. For details, call Anna Jordan at 803-289-6089.
Flat Rock Christmas Light Show: The Flat Rock Christmas Light Show begins Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 26 at 7248 Flat Rock Road, Kershaw. Shows are 6-10 p.m. Park across the road and tune in to 104.5 FM to listen as more than 10,000 lights flash in sync with the music.
Heath Springs for the Holidays: This family event includes a live Nativity, giant Christmas slide, hay ride, free family photo booth, performances by the Andrew Jackson High School Woodwind Ensemble and community choirs, bike raffle ($1 per ticket), Christmas snacks and tree-lighting 2-5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Heath Springs Depot. Photo booth opens at 1:30 p.m. For details, call 803-273-2066.
‘Elf: The Musical’: The Lancaster Players will present “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3, with a 2 p.m. matinee Dec. 4 in the Stevens Theatre at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. Tickets are $12 for USCL students and children 12 and under and $15 for adults, all available online at https://sc.edu/lancaster/players. Meet and greet with Santa for $5. For details, call 803-313-7000, text 803-386-8893 or email usclplrs@mailbox.sc.edu.
Lighting of the Greenway: The Lindsay Pettus Greenway will host the free Lighting of the Greenway event 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Park in the Lancaster High School visitor lot and enter form the Comporium Nature Pavilion entrance on Colonial Avenue. Local students will provide entertainment and there will be free cookies and hot chocolate. Bring a flashlight.
Bob Doster’s Backstreet Holiday Open House: Local metal sculptor Bob Doster will host his annual Backstreet Holiday Open House 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 at 217 E. Gay St., Lancaster. Doster’s artwork will be featured and the latest design in the Creche Series will be introduced and ornament collectibles. Refreshments and a drawing for a Bob Doster sculpture. For details, contact Cherry Doster at 803-287-7853 or cmstevens@comporium.net.
Christmas in the City and parade: See Lancaster will host its annual Christmas in the City holiday celebration 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lancaster City Hall, 216 S. Catawba St., Lancaster, with free photos with Santa, free family photos and free take-home crafts. The event will also feature a Christmas bazaar 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall.
The county’s largest Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street, beginning at Springs Street and ending at Williams Street. Entry deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 22.
The city’s festivities wrap up at 7 p.m. with a tree lighting at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St. For details, visit www.lancastercitysc.com or call 803-289-1699.
Christmas at the Historic Springs House: Lancaster County Council of the Arts will host Christmas at the Historic Springs House on Dec. 3. The afternoon will be filled with holiday inspired activities, including kid’s crafts, snacks, and shopping.
Christmas Lights in the Park: The Kershaw Community Park Council, along with churches and schools, will host the third annual drive-through Christmas Lights in the Park beginning at dusk Dec. 3 at Stevens Park, 200 Close Circle, Kershaw. New this year is the 208th Army Band, which will play Christmas music in front of the Welsh’s Station Playground. The free event will also include carolers in the pavilion, the Simple Faith Ranch live Nativity, light displays throughout the park, luminaries along the entrance road, a giant waving snowman, Christmas trees and Santa.
Winter Native American Art & Craft Sale: The Winter Native American Art & Craft Sale is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St., Lancaster. Shop for jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts and more one-of-a-kind artwork at the ninth annual sale. Free and open to the public.
Winter Wonderland Holiday Market: Anne Springs Close Greenway will host the 2022 Winter Wonderland Holiday Market 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. More than 150 vendors will offer handmade crafts and goods with live music and a raffle featuring contributions from vendors. The event is at the Greenway Gateway, 2573 Lake Haigler Drive, Fort Mill. Reservations are required this year, as the event can only accommodate 250 people per time slot. The two-hour times begin at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tickets will only be available at the gate if a time slot is not full. Admission is $6 for non-greenway members and free for members and children under 12. Parking is $5 per car. For details, call 803-547-1010 or visit ASCGreenway.org.
EMK Classical Concert: The Lancaster County Council of the Arts will host the EMK Music Classical Concert at the Historic Springs House at 2 p.m. Dec. 4. This event will be free to the public. Visit artslancaster.com for updates.
‘A Christmas Carol:’ The Community Playhouse of Lancaster County will present “A Christmas Carol,” a heartwarming story about the spirit of Christmas, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11 in the Bundy Auditorium at USC Lancaster, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. All tickets are $10, available online at www.lancasterplayhouse.com.
Christmas Mix & Mingle: The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Christmas Mix & Mingle 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Springs House, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster. The event is sponsored by the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County Council of the Arts. RSVP by Nov. 25 to Jessica Banks at jessica@lancasterchambersc.com.
Kershaw Christmas Parade: The Kershaw Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m. Dec. 10. The parade starts at the corner of Church and North Hampton streets, proceeds south on Hampton, then takes a right onto Maston Street to end. For details, call Sheila Holley Hinson at 803-243-0195.
Indian Land Christmas Parade: Indian Land will hold its fourth Christmas parade at 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The parade’s theme is “Get Your Jingle On.” The parade will feature entries from local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations, as well as Santa Claus. The parade starts on River Road and turns onto the service road behind Indian Land Middle and Intermediate schools, ending behind IL Elementary. The parade will be followed by the tree-lighting ceremony in front of the intermediate school. Visit ILCPO.ORG to enter the parade, sponsor it or volunteer at it.
Lighting of the Way: Van Wyck’s annual Lighting of the Way is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, when residents meet at the Van Wyck post office at the corner of Steele Hill and Old Hickory roads to light hundreds of candles along the town’s main street. Dress warm and bring a candle lighter. Programs include musical performances and short messages at Van Wyck Presbyterian (5140 Old Hickory Road), Van Wyck United Methodist (5068 Old Hickory Road), Trinity Presbyterian (4421 Old Hickory Road) and White Oak AME (1281 W. Rebound Road) churches. Park at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5030 Old Hickory Road. For details, contact Laura Clark at lalyc2000@yahoo.com or 803-517-5745.
Van Wyck Christmas Parade: The 11th Van Wyck Christmas Parade and candy toss will be at noon Dec. 17. It will begin at the intersection of Old Hickory and Steele Hill roads. Santa will be at the community center following the parade for photographs, and food trucks will be onsite. Parade applications are available at the Van Wyck post office or from Brandon Coker, 803-46-7238 or crvwfd@gmail.com.
Holiday Home Tour: Lancaster County Council of the Arts Holiday Home Tour is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 17. Tour four of the most beautifully decorated homes in Lancaster County for the holidays. Tickets are $20 each, available at artslancaster.com.
Live nativity downtown: Simple Faith Ranch will stage a live nativity 5-9 p.m. Dec. 17 in the old post office parking lot at 305 S. Main St., Lancaster. Various scenes will depict the true meaning of Christmas with live participants and animals. Cars will enter from Main Street and exit onto White Street for the drive-thru event. For details, contact SimpleFaithRanch@gmail.com or 443-421-1809.
Celtic Christmas Concert: Jennifer Licko will perform a Celtic Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Her high-spirited band of fiddlers, vocalists and dancers will present a rollicking holiday concert. Tickets are $26.23 each, available in advance at https://www.lcactickets.org.