Holiday open house: Shops on the Lawn, 5819 Lancaster Highway, Fort Lawn, will offer extended shopping hours during its second holiday open house 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26. Shoppers will find original artwork, home decor and furniture, clothing and accessories, vintage goods and free photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two $100 gift certificate door prizes. For details, contact Deb at debrarobbins19@gmail.com or 803-872-8000.

Christmas Market: Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will host its annual Christmas Market on 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster. Admission is free. There will be over 35 vendors, food trucks and pictures with Santa. For details, call Anna Jordan at 803-289-6089.

Trending Videos