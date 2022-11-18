Black Friday may be the longest day of the year. It used to be just the Friday after Thanksgiving. But this year, pre-Black Friday sales started well before Halloween.

Black Friday, of course, is the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, but there’s another day that puts me in the holiday spirit. It’s the day after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday.

Ben Homeyer is the South Carolina state director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

