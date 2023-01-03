Councilman Larry Honeycutt was honored Dec. 12 at his last County Council meeting after serving Lancaster County for 16 years.
Nearly 100 people gathered just outside the council chambers to honor him prior to the council meeting.
The guests included government leaders, department heads and citizens. They came to say thank you for making their lives better — for some it was a paved road; for others, it was a quieter neighborhood; and for some, it was just because he listened. Hugs, handshakes and a line formed to get selfies with Honeycutt. He obliged everyone.
The celebration continued in the crowded chamber after the council meeting was called to order. For 30 minutes, colleagues and council honored Honeycutt.
Steve Willis, former county administrator, summed up everyone’s thoughts when he ended a short speech with the words, “Mission accomplished. Thank you, sir.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff presented Honeycut with a framed proclamation from the county declaring Nov. 12, 2022, as Larry Honeycutt Day.
Councilman Billy Mosteller presented him with a state proclamation thanking him for his distinguished service.
Honeycutt, known to have a ready wit with perfect timing, said, “If I had known all this was going to happen tonight, I would have retired earlier.”
The week prior to the reception was also full of honors.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gave him a plaque for his “commitment and dedication.” Sheriff Barry Faile said he was grateful for Honeycutt’s support, which ensured the department was properly funded, allowing them to retain staff and buy much-needed equipment.
“Mr. Honeycutt was a true gentleman and a great councilman,” Faile said. “He always has been a straight shooter and you always knew where he stood on matters.”
EMS honored Honeycutt at their Christmas breakfast and presented him with a folded U.S. flag.
“For the past 16 years, Councilman Larry Honeycutt has made sure that we have everything we need and a ton of what we want to serve the citizens of Lancaster County,” said EMS honor guard member Josh Faulkenbury.
Looking back
Just before Christmas, Honeycutt shared a few memories from the past 16 years.
Right off the bat, he made it clear that he never intended to get involved in government.
“I never wanted to get into politics,” he said. “That was the last thing I wanted to do.”
But he was called to serve from his deeply held principles of how people should be treated.
In 2006, he was a decade into retirement after a 36-year career as a production superintendent at Georgia Pacific. He was enjoying time with his family, his Wednesday night men’s group, church activities and golf.
Then he heard an audio tape of County Council members publicly belittling an employee at a meeting.
“That upset me. When I heard the tape, I said that is not how people should be treated. People who are leading the county should not do that to somebody. I don’t care how bad it is. That is not their task. That is not their job,” Honeycutt said. “So I went before council and lowered the boom on them.”
His men’s group included about a dozen fellow golfers, church members and longtime friends. The next time the group met after the council meeting, they presented him with a check for the filing fee to run for County Council. So Honeycutt ran for council. And he won the next four terms.
From the moment in 2006 when he scolded council for its mistreatment of that employee until he retired, Honeycutt’s top priority remained the people who worked for the county.
Willis said Honeycutt’s respect for county employees was unwavering.
“The line employees are who make Lancaster County such a great place,” Willis said. “Larry never lost sight of that fact and was always trying to do right by our employees.”
Served whole county
Honeycutt was elected by District 4, which included Arrowood and surrounding neighborhoods, prior to last year’s redistricting.
Willis praised Honeycutt for always seeing the bigger picture.
“To my knowledge, he never looked at an issue from the lens of a political party or from his district,” Willis said. “He looked at issues from the standpoint of it being best for the county and all residents.”
Honeycutt viewed himself as a servant of the whole county.
“When I was sworn in, I was sworn in as a Lancaster County councilman, not representing just one district,” he said. “I would go anywhere in the county if they needed me.
In late 2009, he spent time in Indian Land’s Brookchase neighborhood to understand the noise complaints from residents who lived near a cement plant. He sat in their backyards and saw the ash-covered picnic tables and heard the noise. He took the grievances to factory officials, who reduced the ash pollution and put rubber scrapers on the bulldozer blades to reduce the noise output.
Beloved by fellow members
In early 2021, Honeycutt had back surgery and when he returned to his first meeting at the administration building, the elevator was broken. The meeting was on the second floor.
“I stood there with my briefcase, knowing I could not make it up those stairs,” he said. “One of the council members told me to stay right there. The next thing I know, Billy, Steve and Terry all came down. They got my briefcase and lifted me up the steps one at a time. That is the kind of guys I serve with.”
Accomplishments
During his 16 years of service, the county population grew from 60,000 to 100,000. Honeycutt and the rest of County Council worked hard trying to catch up the county’s infrastructure and stay a step ahead of growth.
Their accomplishments include the following: making Lancaster County the state’s first smoke-free county; centralizing EMS headquarters; establishing Keep Lancaster County Beautiful; updating the libraries; building a new animal shelter; constructing the sheriff’s complex; building a new recreation center in Indian Land; building the county judicial center; and making sure public safety (EMS, sheriff, emergency management; fire and rescue) was fully equipped.
The animal shelter was long overdue and many believe its success was largely due to Honeycutt.
Shelter Director Alan Williams described some of the challenges.
“We ran into so many obstacles with this new shelter. The price kept going up, we had rock to deal with and so on. Mr. Honeycutt never wavered,” Williams said. “He was intent on keeping everyone focused on the main goal, which was getting Lancaster County a new animal shelter. We all are blessed to know this man and for all he has done for Lancaster County.”
Honeycutt said he and council would not have been as successful without the support of dedicated volunteers on the boards and commissions.
Saddest day
Honeycutt said his saddest day was in early August 2008 when an arsonist set the historic courthouse on fire.
“I saw flames shooting out of the roof of our courthouse. I just sat down where the flowers are now in front of the administration building and a big ol’ tear came down my cheek,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. That was terrible for all of us that we have that kind of meanness in our county.”
Family, faith, friends
Honeycutt’s loyalty is evident in every area of his life. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1956-60. He has been married to his wife, Jan, for 64 years. He has four daughters, 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. His family portraits reflect the diversity of Lancaster County. He has been a member of the Lutheran Reformation Church for 60 years.
According to lifelong friend and associate chief magistrate Frederick Thomas, Honeycutt’s friendship is all-encompassing.
“When he takes you in as a friend, you become part of his family,” Thomas said. “You are involved in all aspects of his life — his family, his church, everything.”
Each daughter shared her respect for their father. Like their dad, they each have a service-oriented job — three with the county and one as a teacher.
“My sisters and I grew up watching him take older people to medical appointments, bring meals to people who were sick and visit with those who were sad or lonely,” said His oldest daughter, Jodie. “He taught us all, by example, how to be a good person in the world.”
His wife said he often sacrificed time away from family.
“We all know why he did it. He loves Lancaster and wants nothing but the best for all who live here,” she said. “That same dedication and love is what we have experienced for years. We are so blessed.”
Greg Gregory summed up the secret to Honeycutt’s service.
“Larry Honeycutt has brought more of what’s needed at all levels of government. That is people with common sense, practical management experience, approachability and a bias for action and accountability,” said Gregory, a former state senator. “He knows Lancaster County and its people better than most anyone and he’ll be missed.”