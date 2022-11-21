A house in the process of being rebuilt from a June fire went up in flames again over the weekend.
The fire occurred at 3121 University Drive on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, and the home was considered a total loss.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A house in the process of being rebuilt from a June fire went up in flames again over the weekend.
The fire occurred at 3121 University Drive on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, and the home was considered a total loss.
The house was unoccupied, and the cause of the Saturday fire is unknown, said Lancaster Fire Marshal Mike Magette.
One firefighter received minor burns on their foot battling Saturday’s blaze, Magette said.
In June, the house was struck by lightning and caught fire. The homeowner was in the process of rebuilding the home from the June fire and the repairs were almost completed when the Saturday fire happened.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.