LANCASTER — Howard Pinkey Plyler, 84, husband of Dessie Craig Plyler, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1939, in McColl, the son of the late Euphra Jenkins Plyler Abernathy and Howard Plyler.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Howard Pinkey Plyler, 84, husband of Dessie Craig Plyler, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1939, in McColl, the son of the late Euphra Jenkins Plyler Abernathy and Howard Plyler.
He retired from Dupont (33 years) as a production control analyst. He loved his church and he served in many ways. He served as a deacon, taught a youth Sunday school class, was an RA leader, sang in the choir and served with the finance committee.
Mr. Plyler is survived by his wife, Dessie Craig Plyler of 63 years; one daughter, Salena Hudson (Randy); and two stepgrandsons, Jay Hudson (Hope) and Jonathan Hudson (Rosaana).
Mr. Plyler is preceded in death by one sister, Joanne Edwards; two brothers, Harris Plyler (Marcene), Claude Plyler (Coleen); and two grandmothers, Lucy Plyler and Ola Jenkins.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Plyler was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin officiating. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC, 29720; or Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster SC 29720.