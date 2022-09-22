Recently I shared some special reflections on attending my first college football game.
That was 58 years ago on Oct. 3, 1964, when host University of South Carolina battled Georgia to a 7-7 tie. I’ve seen my share of Gamecock games since, but to be fair, as we always strive for in the newspaper business, I also had a grand introduction to the college game seeing Clemson University play football.
I can thank another childhood friend, David Hughes, and his family for my introduction to Clemson Tigers football.
The first Clemson game I ever saw was on Oct. 23, 1965, in Clemson’s Death Valley, where the Tigers topped Texas Christian University, 3-0. It was, as the score indicated, a tight tussle, with a bruising running back Hugh Mauldin keying the Tigers’ attack for coach Frank Howard’s team. Each time Clemson needed a big play, Mauldin obliged with tough yards. Frank Pearce’s field goal was the difference in the tilt.
That 1965 Clemson team included such area notables as George Sutton (Indian Land) and Wilson Childers (Great Falls).
Back to the Hughes. They were huge Clemson supporters as the family patriarch Murray Hughes was a Clemson grad, attending the upstate school when it was a military college.
A Greer native, he came to Lancaster as a Springs executive. His wife Kate was a talented musician, teaching hordes of Lancaster youngsters piano. The Hughes, who lived on North White Street, were hard-working people, their noses to the grindstone Monday-Friday. On Saturday in the fall if the Tigers were home, they were west-bound for Clemson. Sundays would find them in the pews of First Baptist Church.
My family’s association with the Hughes was that my brother Bill took piano lessons from Mrs. Hughes. I tried, but it didn’t last. Wish I had, because it probably would have been easier for me to learn to type.
David, the Hughes’ youngest son, and I became friends. A couple of times during the football season, the Hughes invited me to go to games and I saw how the state’s other major college team did it come Saturday — Tiger Rag, the hill, orange and purple the whole nine yards.
When we departed for Tigertown on those early Saturday mornings, my mother said you couldn’t get another thing in that packed Hughes station wagon.
We did though, because before reaching Clemson, we’d stop in Greenville at Furman University, where three of the Hughes children — Murray, Betty and Kitty — were students. They came along and we would have a roadside pre-game picnic of fried chicken, deviled eggs, potato salad and ham biscuits. Mrs. Hughes was a master on the piano and did well in the kitchen, too. Get hungry just thinking about that tasty spread — good food, grand times.
I made my share of trips to Clemson with the Hughes family, and the game that stands out the most came two years later, a fierce 1967 ACC clash with nationally ranked N.C. State.
Longtime Clemson fans will recall this notable game in Tigers football lore.
The elite Wolfpack defense wore white shoes, and Clemson, to counter that day, donned orange cleats. Clemson, at that time, wore the letter “C” on their helmets, similar to the Cincinnati Reds’ ”C,” a few years ahead of the now famous Tiger paw headgear started under coach Hootie Ingram.
That windy fall day in the Carolina foothills featured a battle, with Clemson prevailing, 14-6.
Clemson’s Buddy Gore, known more for his running prowess, hauled in a touchdown pass from Jimmy “The Needle” Addison and the Tigers stunned the juggernaut State squad.
The Wolfpack’s ace quarterback was Jim Donnan, who later was the head football coach at Georgia. He was the 1967 ACC Player of the Year.
On the way back to the car that day, David’s sister Harriet, knowing I was a USC fan, needled me to no end. I can just hear her, “Hey Robert, what did you think of that Tigers’ defense? You know they’re playing South Carolina next week.”
The Tigers did and they decked the Gamecocks, 23-12, with Gore running wild.
I’ve seen my share of Clemson games through the years, and as I make my way to the base of the Blue Ridge to see the Tigers play, I often think of the Hughes family and the many swell times. Good people make for good times.
They earned their stripes as true Tiger fans — win, lose or draw.
For obvious reasons, I was glad they let me tag along because it was another strong sampling of Southern college football and our beloved game.