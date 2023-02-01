Yesteryear returned to Doomsday Corner on Saturday, Jan. 28, and those attending enjoyed the living daylights out of the special occasion.
The first Lancaster High School baseball alumni game, featuring coaches and players from a storied diamond past, was played at the Lancaster baseball field with made-to-order weather.
Some noted the pleasant late January day, featuring plenty of sunshine and a temp of near 60 degrees, was due to a requested word to the Lord from the late Matt Blackwell, a former Lancaster JV catcher who died in 2001 and is now an angel in the “Upfield.”
A rousing rendition of the national anthem by 1987 Lancaster graduate Chiffon Johnson and the opening pitch, thrown by longtime Lancaster baseball supporter and former Bruins player Larry Small, set the tone.
The alumni game, which drew between 350 and 400 fans, followed with participants from as far back as the late 1980s and as recent as last spring.
The Blue team had more of the older players, led by legendary coaches Al Berry and Steve Williams, former players who guided Bruins teams to their share of state honors, including two state titles and a No. 1 national ranking by USA Today.
The Blue team included Earl Cunningham, a slugging outfielder who was the Chicago Cubs' No. 1 pick in 1989, along with ace pitcher Pep Harris, who made it to the show, and Mark Anthony and Gege Harris, who played in the minors.
The teams took their cuts, hitting off the pitching machine, with the Gold team going up 2-0 right off the bat.
The Blue stormed back on home runs from B.J. Snipes and Dalton Johnson to build an 8-2 lead. Michael Catoe, Dedric Mingo and Eric Mojica each went deep to help the Blue to a 14-6 edge.
The Gold countered on long balls from Brien Clyburn and Tray Payne to make it a game.
In the game’s late innings in the wake of the Gold team’s rally, Pep Harris, who always had a way with inspiring words to match his live fastball and wicked curve, said, “Y’all are going to let these little boys come back and beat you.”
The words of Harris, stressing a pride developed many seasons back, resounded in the home dugout like a long-ago echo. They must have hit home, the same as a timely hit, because the Blue held on for a 15-13 win.
“Next time, we will work a little harder on our defense,” Berry mused afterward.
During the game, there were a few spectacular plays and others not so stellar.
That’s to be expected when some of the players sport less up top, more gray hair and extra girth and are likely a step or so slower than the younger players.
On one swing, Blue assistant Eric Funderburk, who worked under Williams before moving to Buford High as head coach, said, “that hurts my back to watch.”
Saturday brought a host of hearty hugs, high fives, fist bumps and broad smiles. Sunday and the ensuing days likely featured sore muscles, bruises, a scrape or two and flowing tubes of Ben Gay or like liniment.
Coach Williams was asked if a local massage therapist kept late Saturday afternoon hours.
As they say, no pain, no gain.
There was gain along with aches and soreness with the game, the brainchild of Lancaster baseball coach Will Celmer.
“There’s so much baseball tradition here and I wanted our players to see it and know it has and can be done by players white and black and from all walks of life,” he said. “I had heard so much about the Lancaster baseball tradition and saw it today.”
The game meant equally as much to the returning players.
“It’s always good to come home,” said Cunningham, 52, a Columbia resident. “This was special to me because my son (Lorin, 7) had never seen me play. Heard a lot, but never seen me play. It’s also good to see the guys and relive some special times. The memories come flooding back.”
Berry, who also lives in the Columbia area, embraced the moment as the sun set on the first base side of Doomsday Corner.
“Lancaster is and always will be special to me,” Berry said. “This was great, fun and a lot of great memories. Saw a lot of folks I hadn’t seen in a while.”
“I live in Lancaster and saw folks I hadn’t seen in years,” Williams said. “I think I speak for many, we all had a blast.”
Celmer, who said he hopes to make the game an annual event, was recounting all the homers in the post-game wrap, settling on seven. He didn’t include his own.
Simply stated, Celmer's extraordinary idea for an alumni game was a grand slam. It was a shot likely heard well past the confines of Doomsday Corner.
You touched them all, coach Celmer.