LANSPTS-02-04-23 ALUMNI GAME

Michael Catoe, Class of 2009, is welcomed at home plate after hitting a home run for the Blue team during the Lancaster High Alumni Game last Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Eric Rowell

Yesteryear returned to Doomsday Corner on Saturday, Jan. 28, and those attending enjoyed the living daylights out of the special occasion.

The first Lancaster High School baseball alumni game, featuring coaches and players from a storied diamond past, was played at the Lancaster baseball field with made-to-order weather.

