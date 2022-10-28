KERSHAW — Hoyt “Charlie” Charles Byrd Jr. passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
He was born on June 28, 1931, in Lancaster County, a son of Hoyt Charles Byrd Sr. and Ruth Holden Byrd.
Charlie graduated from Flat Creek High School in Lancaster County. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas, and Cheyenne, Wyo., where he attended communications school and Middleton, Pa., for air traffic controller school. Charlie was also stationed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Argentina and Newfoundland. After being honorably discharged from the military, he returned home and attended the University of South Carolina.
Charlie worked for Duke Power in Charlotte, N.C. D.W. Flowers and Son’s Grading Co. and Dickerson in Monroe, N.C., and Linebarger. He then bought the Dollar Rent-A-Car franchise in Charlotte. Charlie retired from James McWhirter in Mint Hill, N.C., as an estimator in 2004. He was a member of Woodmen of the World and the American Legion and served on the board of foresters for Lancaster County. Charlie joined Taxahaw Baptist church in Taxahaw as a young boy, where he eventually became a deacon, loving his faith and his church.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 56 and a half years, Rosa (Rose) Barnes Patterson Byrd, whom he loved dearly and felt blessed to have as a soulmate; daughter, Theresa Byrd Davis Morgan; grandchildren, Roxanna Patterson, Kathy Lynn Mackison, Millicent Dawn McAtee and her husband, Darin, and Shawn Davis and his wife, Shelly; great-grandchildren, Ruth Sandra McAtee, Patrick Allen McAtee, Phillip Charles McAtee, Lilly Rose McAtee, Abigail Rose Patterson, Phillip Scott Patterson, Logan Davis and Preston Davis.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Rodney Scott Patterson; stepson, Bobby Street Patterson II; siblings, Annie Ruth Byrd, William Robert Byrd, Jean Byrd Wallace and Margaret Lynn (Peggy) Artman.
Funeral services for Charlie were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Pritchard at South End in Charlotte. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in Byrd Family Cemetery in Taxahaw.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in memory of Charlie to Pritchard at South End, 1117 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203; or Taxahaw Baptist Church, 1734 Overbrook Road, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; 704-641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.